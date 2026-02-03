According to reports, Manchester City have chosen their ‘No.1’ replacement for head coach Pep Guardiola and are linked with Liverpool target Xabi Alonso.

Man City’s managerial situation is uncertain, with widespread reports that Guardiola will leave the Premier League side at the end of this season.

It was initially assumed that Guardiola would leave Man City upon the expiry of his previous contract at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, though it was announced at the end of 2024 that he had signed a new two-year extension.

Guardiola likely agreed to remain in charge to help with Man City’s transition, as his side made a weak attempt to defend their Premier League title last season.

Man City have improved this season, but they are still miles away from the levels they have previously reached under Guardiola.

On Monday, a report from The Telegraph claimed there is a ‘growing sense’ that Guardiola will leave Man City at the end of this season, with Alonso, Cesc Fabregas and Enzo Maresca said to be on their shortlist.

Man City legend Vincent Kompany, who currently manages Bayern Munich, has also been linked with a return to the Etihad, though journalist Matt Law has claimed that he is ‘expected to stay’ at the Bundesliga giants heading into next season.

Despite this, a report from Football Insider claims Kompany is their ‘number one choice’ to replace Guardiola, with Man City ‘starting to plan for the possibility of his departure by holding preliminary talks with potential managerial replacements’.

The report also mentions Alonso and Maresca as possibilities, while Kompany is reportedly their preferred option.

The report explains:

‘Kompany is said by sources to be City’s first choice, although luring him from Bayern Munich may be an almost impossible task. ‘One factor in their favour is Kompany’s strong emotional attachment to the club he skippered to multiple trophies during the best days of his playing career.’

Respected journalist David Ornstein, meanwhile, insists there is an ‘extremely strong chance” of Guarduola leaving.

“I think there’s an extremely strong chance of Pep Guardiola leaving Man City at the end of the season,” Ornstein said.

“He signed a two-year deal, but even inside City high up, there was an expectation that was going to be a one-year deal, right until the moment pretty much it was announced. And there’s a feeling in the industry the two years was to buy time.

“Of course, he could see out that period, but it also was possibly a clever and sensible decision designed to maybe try and keep some pressure and scrutiny off him this season.

“That hasn’t really worked because Manchester City have been talking to potential candidates if he does leave…”

