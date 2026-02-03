‘The season isn’t off’ – Danny Murphy reveals Liverpool concerns after transfer deadline

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy is concerned for the rest of the Reds’ season after they failed to make any late winter signings.

The Reds did agree to sign French centre-back Jeremy Jacquet from Ligue 1 side Rennes in a £60m deal that will go through in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool missed out on signing Marc Guehi in the summer when Crystal Palace pulled out of the deal at the last minute, and Manchester City took advantage to sign the England international in January.

The Reds signed young centre-back Giovanni Leoni in the summer but he was soon out for the season after sustaining a serious injury in the League Cup.

That has left injury-prone Joe Gomez as the main cover for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, while they are extremely short at right-back too.

Conor Bradley is likely to miss the season after a recent injury, while Jeremie Frimpong will missing for a few weeks and a potential deal to sign Lutsharel Geertruida didn’t go through.

That means some players will have to play out of position with Dominik Szoboszlai occasionally playing right-back, while Ryan Gravenberch appeared at centre-back in their recent 6-0 win over Qarabag in the Champions League.

And Murphy told told talkSPORT that Liverpool needed to do more in the transfer market, he said: “They needed somebody. So if the stipulation from Rennais was that you can buy him for the future, which fits the model for Liverpool, a young up and coming player, like (Hugo) Ekitike, (Milos) Kerkez, (Florian) Wirtz.

“Fine, have him in the summer, but then Liverpool should have been looking to do some loan business because I still don’t see the cover.”

He added: “They’re still fighting for the Champions League and FA Cup. The season isn’t off, it’s not written off.”

New Liverpool signing Jacquet seemed likely to move to Chelsea before the Reds intervened and Murphy is glad he chose Merseyside.

Murphy continued: “I mean every young player has different aspirations and also different conversations with each prospective manager or technical directors.

“There will be a difference in money I would imagine, with Liverpool paying better than Chelsea.”

TalkSPORT chief football correspondent Alex Crook explained why Chelsea pulled out of the race for Jacquet, he said: “The reasons that Chelsea have given us of why they pulled out of the race was because they didn’t want to stunt the development of (Josh) Acheampong and Mamadou Sarr.

“I would imagine they just got wind of the fact that the player preferred to move to Liverpool, ultimately.”

On the reasons for Jacquet moving to Liverpool over Chelsea, Murphy added: “I would imagine as well, I just mentioned it, but Liverpool do pay more than Chelsea.

“That’s pretty well known in the industry, so maybe they weighed him in.

“There’s so many things with a young player, you never know who he’s always supported, who he looks up to and what players.”