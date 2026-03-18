Danny Murphy has said that he does not think that Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), should hire Xabi Alonso as the manager and has given his take on whether Arne Slot should be sacked now.

Slot has been under pressure since the opening months of the season, when it became clear that Liverpool would not be able to successfully defend their Premier League title.

Things got worse for Liverpool as the season progressed, as the team continued to drop points and Mohamed Salah had a public fall-out with Slot.

However, things have become more stable now, but there is still a danger of Liverpool not finishing in the Champions League places in the Premier League table this season.

Liverpool could be knocked out of Europe’s premier club competition on Wednesday evening when they take on Galatasaray at Anfield.

The Premier League club lost the first leg of their last-16 tie 1-0 in Turkey last week.

READ: Man Utd above Liverpool in top 10 most desirable jobs this summer

Ahead of the return leg at Anfield on Wednesday, speculation has been mounting on Slot’s future as Liverpool manager.

Xabi Alonso has long been linked with the Liverpool managerial role, and the fact that the former Real Madrid boss is without a commitment to any club at the moment means that he could replace Slot at Anfield straightaway.

Unlike most fans of the Merseyside club, former Liverpool midfielder Murphy does not think that Alonso is the right manager for the Reds.

The talkSPORT pundit also does not think that FSG will sack Slot even if Liverpool get knocked out of the Champions League by Galatasaray.

When asked if he is seriously worried about Slot’s future as Liverpool manager in the coming days, should the team lose to Galatasaray, Murphy said on talkSPORT (12:30pm, March 18, 2026): “I don’t think that way the hierarchy works, get rid or do something drastic.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘one-trick pony’ among five condemned but buck stops with Slot

“The only caveat to that is Alonso is free. There could be some logic if they are going to do it in the summer, why not do it now?

“Let him show what he has got.”

Murphy was then asked whether he thinks Alonso is the answer.

The former Liverpool midfielder responded: “Not necessarily, but I think he is the one that the fans want, and I think that Liverpool will go for him.”

This is not the first time that Murphy has shared his thoughts on Alonso not being the right for Liverpool.

Earlier this month, Murphy said: “Alonso has already managed one of the biggest clubs in the world, which should put him in good stead for walking through the door at Liverpool.

“He’s got the affinity with the fans as well. Alonso does seem the obvious choice.

“The only slight reluctance with Alonso is that he is a possession-based manager.

“Liverpool fans have been spoilt under Klopp – not just with the success but with the unbelievable dynamism the team played with.

“I think there’s a desire from the fan base to get back to a bit more of that – to play more risky football and show dominance.”

Even if Liverpool progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, not many fans will expect the team to go all the way and win it.

With Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in top form and Real Madrid peaking at the right time, Liverpool will not be among the favourites to become the champions of Europe.

Neither FSG nor the Liverpool fans genuinely expect the team to win the Champions League this season.

Liverpool are also only two points off the fourth spot in the Premier League table this season.

Even finishing fifth could be enough for the Reds to qualify for the Champions League next season.

It is hard to envisage FSG pulling the trigger now, even if Liverpool get knocked out on Wednesday evening.

The most likely scenario is that FSG and Slot will hold talks over Dutchman’s future at the end of the season.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider this past Sunday: “The pressure has been on Slot for a while now. Results and performances have not been good enough.

“He really needs a strong end to the season to really boost his chances of keeping that job on a long-term basis.

“It’s a difficult time for Slot, but I don’t think any result next week against Galatasaray will have an immediate impact on his future

“At the end of the season, I’m sure there will be a review, and maybe then a decision might be made on his future.

“It’ll definitely ramp up the pressure on him, whether it’ll have a direct influence on a decision to be made on his future before the end of the season, I don’t think so.

“He’s got a bit of credit in the bank, and obviously the goal is now to try and end the season with some silverware. Then it’s all about finishing in that top five for the Champions League.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool icon ‘shrinking before our eyes’ as culture shift demanded