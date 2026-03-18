According to reports, Arsenal have already picked out their next three ‘outstanding’ signings for this summer’s transfer window.

During last summer’s transfer window, the Gunners made a statement by spending around £250m to land most of their top targets.

This business ensured Arsenal have quality options in every department and it has equipped head coach Mikel Arteta with a squad capable of challenging on all four fronts this season.

The quadruple looks increasingly realistic for Arsenal as they lead the Premier League and face Man City in the Carabao Cup this weekend, while they have also progressed in the Champions League and FA Cup.

And Arsenal are not going to stand still and will look to further improve their squad this summer, with journalist Graeme Bailey revealing to our pals at TEAMtalk they are ‘targeting’ an ‘outstanding and marquee triple signing’.

Bailey has noted that ‘a marquee left winger, a new central midfielder and at least one defender – most likely a right-back – are firmly in their sights as part of their summer plan’.

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Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento and Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez are named as targets for Arsenal, who also need several exits to balance the books.

The same report has picked out Gabriel Jesus, Christian Norgaard and Gabriel Martinelli as those ‘most likely to move on this summer’ with Arsenal ‘willing to sanction departures’.

Speaking broadly on Arsenal’s plans, Bailey has explained that they see it as a “controlled evolution”.

“Arsenal are delighted with how their squad has stood up to the pressures this season,” Bailey said.

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“It is not luck; they have learned and invested in the right areas and made sure that Mikel Arteta has had the right players available to him at the right time.

“Andrea Berta will allow certain players to leave, but only on their terms, and they will be replaced.

“Arsenal have the best squad in England right now and one of the best in Europe, and that is not going to change this summer. They are planning what’s been described as a controlled evolution.”

The north London outfit have also been busy working on new contracts for key players in recent weeks, with Bukayo Saka joining Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in penning long-term extensions.

And England international Declan Rice looks set to be the next to put pen to paper, with journalist Nicolo Schira claiming a new deal is close to being finalised.

Schira said on X: “Excl. – Declan #Rice is one step away to extend his contract with #Arsenal. Last details about the term (until 2030 or 2031), but all the parties involved in the deal are confident and want to close soon.”

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