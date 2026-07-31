According to reports, it will be “impossible” for Arsenal to sign Julian Alvarez and/or Kenan Yildiz this summer, but another deal is far more likely.

Arsenal have had a mixed summer transfer window because they have missed out on Chelsea-newbie Morgan Rogers, though they have landed Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

For the remainder of this window, the Gunners will be focused on improving their attack and recruiting a new centre-midfielder.

The Premier League holders have been linked with a wide array of options to strengthen their forward positions after failing to land Rogers, including Alvarez and Yildiz.

However, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio suspects they will also fail to sign Alvarez because of Atletico Madrid’s firm stance on his exit, while Yildiz is expected to remain at Juventus.

“I think that Julian Alvarez and Kenan Yıldız are impossible for Arsenal,” Di Marzio told PariuriX.com.

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“They will try to get Alvarez, but Atletico Madrid are so determined to keep him, and so they are not opening doors to Arsenal or to Barcelona for Julian Alvarez. It’s really, really difficult for Julian Alvarez to be bought this summer.

“Kenan Yıldız I don’t think will move this summer either. I don’t know if next year things could possibly change but for sure Kenan Yıldız will stay in Juventus this year.”

Arsenal tipped to land Bruno Guimaraes and potentially Bradley Barcola

In recent days, reports have indicated that they are far more likely to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, and it was claimed on Friday that they have agreed to sign him for around 90 million euros (£77m) plus add-ons.

Di Marzio thinks Guimaraes “can be the one” for Arsenal, while he also suspects they could sign Liverpool target Bradley Barcola.

“Bruno Guimaraes could be a move for Arsenal,” Di Marzio added.

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“I think he’s likely to be the player they want because they tried to get Tonali and they tried to get Rogers and at this moment, Arsenal need to get a player like Guimaraes.

“There are some reports of interest in Manu Kone of Roma, but no, I don’t think that there are any contacts for Kone at this moment. I think Bruno Guimaraes can be the one that they want to try to get.”

On Barcola, Di Marzio continued: “Barcola is on Arsenal’s list but I think that Paris Saint-Germain will only let Barcola leave if they can get a super player in that position.

“I know they would like to have Ferran Torres for sure, because Ferran Torres has only one year contract with Barcelona, and he’s not renewing the contract.

“I don’t know if something will change now after his goal in the final, but I think that Paris Saint-Germain don’t want to sell players like Barcola. They don’t want to sell their best players. Only if they can get better players.

“Obviously Barcola wants to play more, and so it’s a situation to keep an eye on because anything can happen. But nothing is really advanced at this moment for Barcola with Arsenal and with other clubs.”

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