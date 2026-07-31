Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Bruno Guimaraes has an ‘amicable agreement’ with Newcastle United to leave this summer amid interest from Arsenal, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions at the end of last season with Mikel Arteta leading Arsenal to their first title in 22 years.

That success was almost followed by Champions League glory too but Arsenal lost on penalties in the final to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal are looking for quality over quantity in the summer transfer market as they look to bring in a new left-sided attacker capable of playing in multiple positions, a new midfielder, defensive cover and potentially a new striker too.

Guimaraes is clearly their top central midfielder target with the Brazilian hoping to secure the move to Arsenal and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

Giving an update on his YouTube channel on Thursday, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: “And then guys, on Arsenal, don’t forget the Bruno Guimaraes story because Arsenal are expected to return to the table over next week for Bruno Guimaraes.

READ: Arsenal close to completing double deal and Bruno Guimaraes could become sixth summer signing

“Arsenal want Bruno. Mikel Arteta considers Bruno a top priority, so Arsenal are expected to be back in direct negotiations with Newcastle from next week.

“It’s going to be an important week of new contacts. Then if the deal can get done already next week or not, this depends on the negotiation on the two clubs.

“The player has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, so Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes have an agreement.

“Mikel Arteta is pushing to get Bruno Guimaraes because Mikel Arteta considers Bruno Guimaraes the perfect midfielder for Arsenal project, but now Bruno is keen.”

READ: Arsenal make unprecedented signings statement as Bruno Guimaraes chase accelerates

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, who is regularly featured on talkSPORT, has revealed that Arsenal are ‘in advanced talks’ to bring Guimaraes to the Emirates Stadium.

Jacobs posted on X: ‘Arsenal in advanced talks for Bruno Guimaraes and are optimistic on striking a deal for north of £75m. Although #NUFC firmly deny a formal bid, talks ongoing and could move quickly. As with Christos Tzolis, Arsenal approach to agree a verbal package then formally bid.’

An ‘amicable agreement’ is already in place between Guimaraes and Newcastle

ESPN Brasil has revealed that Newcastle and Guimares ‘has had for months an “amicable agreement” to facilitate his sale’ this summer.

The report adds: ‘According to ESPN, a private conversation between the Brazilian player and the board, still in the final stretch of 2023, served as a “promise” for the advancement of a transfer, now in this European summer transfer window, which, for now, has not happened.’

However, the recently-departed Eddie Howe ‘made a point of communicating his dissatisfaction with the board’s attitude towards the player’ as he looked for a move away this summer.

READ NEXT: Paul Merson claims Arsenal ‘have to’ sign Liverpool target after transfer mistake – ‘it’s a major worry’