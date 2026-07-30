Paul Merson during his role as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Paul Merson has explained why he thinks Arsenal “have to” sign Liverpool target Bradley Barcola after making a transfer mistake.

So far this summer, Arsenal have signed Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

The Premier League holders will inevitably make more signings in the coming weeks, and it has been widely reported that their priority is to recruit a top-level winger.

Mikel Arteta‘s side need an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli after selling Leandro Trossard to Besiktas, and they are linked with a wide array of potential targets.

It recently emerged that the Gunners are plotting an audacious move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, but Merson fears the forward is “playing” his former club.

And if they fail to sign Vinicius, Merson has explained why he reckons they “have got to” sign PSG star Barcola ahead of Liverpool.

“Vinicius Junior is just looking for a new contract at Real Madrid. He’s playing Arsenal,” Merson told Sky Sports.

READ: Every Premier League club’s transfer priority: Wingers for Arsenal, Liverpool as Chelsea fix problem position



“But this is where Arsenal are now. This is the market they’re in.

“Arsenal are looking to buy someone from Real Madrid, one of the top players. It just shows you where Arsenal are in the market.

“It’s a big worry for all the other teams in the league, in my opinion.”

He added: “If Arsenal don’t get Vinicius, then they have to get Bradley Barcola.

“They have to get a left winger in, especially now Leandro Trossard has left. They left themselves very short in that position.

“And if Arsenal don’t get Vinicius or Barcola, then it’s a major worry.”

READ MORE: Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes react to Eddie Howe leaving Newcastle as transfer boosted – report

Paul Merson hits out at Leandro Trossard transfer mistake

On Trossard leaving, Merson has argued that the Gunners have been foolish to let him leave.

“For them to let Trossard go is not good business in my opinion – not for what you’re selling,” Merson went on.

“He went for literally nothing. I can’t believe that half the Premier League weren’t after Trossard. He played in all the big games for Arsenal last season and he’s a brilliant footballer.

“There are a lot of good players but not a lot of good footballers out there. He came under that second category.”

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