A new report has revealed the ‘final straw’ for Eddie Howe at Newcastle United, and Alan Shearer has shared his thoughts on his exit.

On Thursday morning, it emerged that Howe is to leave Newcastle in the coming hours/days.

Howe is arguably Newcastle’s best-ever manager after helping them win the Carabao Cup and play in the Champions League in two of the previous two seasons.

However, Newcastle and Howe are coming off a difficult 2025/26 campaign, and after initially deciding to continue together, it has now emerged that they will go their separate ways heading into next season.

Last season’s disappointing bottom-half finish in the Premier League was only partially Howe’s fault, because Newcastle’s hierarchy operated poorly in the transfer market, having sold several key players and missed out on lots of targets.

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This summer risks being even worse than last summer’s window for Newcastle, who have already been made to turn to alternative targets and have sold Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle may also offload Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal, and a report from journalist Luke Edwards for The Telegraph claims the ‘final straw’ for Howe was the midfielder’s situation.

Howe is said to have ‘quit over the loss of key players’, while he ‘believes’ Newcastle will sell Guimaraes to Arsenal.

The report explains:

‘With Guimarães also informing Howe that he wants to leave for Arsenal, the 48-year-old decided he no longer had the tools to meet expectation levels. ‘Although Newcastle have yet to agree a fee with Arsenal for Guimarães, Howe’s exit is expected to only harden the Brazilian’s desire to leave as the pair were so close.’

READ MORE: Eddie Howe leaves after making Newcastle better than Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs



‘Bombshell details’ on Eddie Howe leaving Newcastle United revealed

Fellow Newcastle reporter, Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, has revealed several ‘bombshell details’ that have led to Howe leaving Newcastle.

Downie said on X: ‘EDDIE HOWE BOMBSHELL — more details: The decision had nothing to do with last night’s friendly defeat, it had been in the pipeline for two weeks.

‘Howe gave his full commitment at the end of the season, but has changed his mind. He is now set to take a break from football. Howe wanted the club to have a replacement lined up before he left. Al-Ahli’s Matthias Jessle is in advanced talks to take over.

‘This is Eddie Howe’s decision, the club tried to convince be him to stay but have reluctantly accepted his decision. Howe feels he has taken it as far as he can after nearly 5 years at the helm — the second longest serving PL manager.

‘No acrimony, the club love him, and think he’s done an amazing job. I’m told Eddie Howe is very emotional about the decision and the easy decision would be to stay. It’s been a very difficult decision to make. But he’s given it everything.

‘The players hadn’t been told this morning. They are on a day off today. The squad are set to fly out to Spain for a pre-season training camp tomorrow. This is not ideal timing as far as the club are concerned, but they are moving swiftly to try and replace Howe.’

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Club legend Alan Shearer has also commented on Howe’s situation, and he believes the manager pushed for this outcome.

Shearer told Betfair: “I’m very, very surprised with the news that Eddie Howe is leaving Newcastle,” Shearer said.

“I guess it’s strange timing with three weeks to go until the new season kicks off.

“I don’t know what’s gone on, whether it was the end of last season, whether it was the summer, whether he feels they can’t continue to sell his best players. I’m led to believe it was Eddie’s decision to leave.”