According to reports, Matthias Jaissle to Newcastle United is now a “done deal”, and he is being appointed for four main reasons.

On Thursday morning, it emerged that Eddie Howe is ‘set to leave’ Newcastle after around five years in charge.

Howe is rightly regarded as one of Newcastle‘s greatest managers, but he is coming off a difficult 2025/26 campaign, and he has now decided that it is time to move on.

And the Magpies have moved quickly to secure a replacement for Howe, with it widely reported that Al Ahli boss Jaissle is set to be their next manager.

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk and journalist Graeme Bailey have revealed several reasons why he is being appointed, including that he is seen as a ‘strong fit’ because of his ‘modern coaching methods and attacking philosophy’.

READ: Eddie Howe is leaving Newcastle United for three reasons as David Ornstein reveals exit U-turn

Bailey has also noted that Newcastle have chosen Jaissle because they feel his appointment is a “coup” as he is a “brilliant young coach”, while he has “huge ambitions” to move them to another level.

“Newcastle did extensive work on their options and that ultimately brought them to Jaissle,” Bailey told TEAMtalk.

“I genuinely think it is something of a coup. Jaissle is a brilliant young coach. Replacing someone like Eddie Howe is an enormous task, but he is determined to embrace the challenge.

“The deal is done from what I am told, which allows for a smooth transition before the new season.

“He has already been fully briefed on Newcastle’s squad plans and is excited by the project.

“Jaissle firmly believes in where Newcastle are heading. He isn’t coming in simply to manage a mid-table Premier League side.

“He has huge ambitions, and Newcastle believe appointing him is another statement of their own long-term ambitions.”

READ MORE: Matthias Jaissle to Newcastle ‘biggest step backwards’ as three top stars ‘will all leave now’

Inside story on Eddie Howe’s exit revealed ahead of “mutual parting”

Regarding Howe, Bailey has pointed out that he is making a “mutual parting”, though Newcastle “wanted him to remain”.

“I understand this was Eddie’s decision. He decided some weeks ago to leave,” Bailey added.

“He has seen Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali leave after watching Alexander Isak depart last summer. Now there is an expectation Bruno Guimaraes could also leave, along with possibly others. Lewis Hall is another who could leave.

“With that in mind, I just don’t believe Eddie was ready to carry on and oversee what is becoming a major rebuild.

“He loves the club, and he loves the fans, and that will never change. We also know how much the supporters love him.

“He simply came to the conclusion that the time was right to move on.

“From my understanding, Newcastle accepted his decision, although they did try to persuade him to stay. It is important to stress this was a mutual parting, but the club absolutely wanted Eddie to remain.”

READ NEXT: Eddie Howe leaves after making Newcastle better than Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs

