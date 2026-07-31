Newcastle plot £74m first Jaissle signing as Al-Ahli coach ‘verbally agrees’ to replace Howe

Newcastle United are closing in on the appointment of Matthias Jaissle as their new head coach and they could already have his first signing lined up.

Widespread reports on Thursday revealed that Eddie Howe is leaving the Magpies after five years in the St James’ Park hotseat.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein confirmed: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Howe set to leave Newcastle United. All parties initially chose to continue but 48yo has informed #NUFC of decision to take break & will depart after 5yrs as head coach. Matthias Jaissle of Al Ahli lined up as replacement.’

Adding more details on Howe’s departure, Ben Jacobs posted on X: ‘More on Eddie Howe’s departure. Howe told Newcastle’s hierarchy he wanted to leave several weeks ago but agreed to stay on until a replacement found.

‘A decision not taken lightly and informed in part by high-profile exits at the club. Howe aware even before Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali left that there would be sales. Al-Ahli’s Matthias Jaissle expected to replace Howe.’

Jacobs later on Thursday revealed that Al-Ahli head coach Jaissle ‘has already verbally agreed to the Newcastle job’ with his appointment at St James’ Park set to be announced in due course.

READ: Three signings ‘ended Howe’s Newcastle career’ – but did he quit in ultimate ‘d*ck move?’

The journalist wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: Newcastle expected to trigger Matthias Jaissle’s release clause after informing Al-Ahli in writing they wish to proceed. Al-Ahli set to receive compensation close to €10m. Al-Ahli surprised by the news, having planned all summer on the premise Jaissle would stay.

‘Jaissle heavily involved in summer recruitment, and in the decisions to release Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessié. Jaissle has already verbally agreed to the Newcastle job and informed Al-Ahli he wishes to depart.

‘Formalisation expected to follow in the coming days. Al-Ahli now shortlisting manager options with a view to continuing foundations Jaissle built. Several summer targets signed with his style and philosophy in mind.’

READ: Guimaraes future, fixing Howe’s mess among Jaissle’s first five Newcastle priorities

And now Newcastle could already have Jaissle’s ‘first signing’ at the Premier League club lined up with Correio da Manhã (via GiveMeSport) claiming that Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt is likely to be that man.

The Geordies ‘were left impressed’ by the Sweden international after watching him several times last season and are now ‘considering’ him as their replacement for Bruno Guimaraes, who looks likely to leave St James’ Park for Arsenal.

Portuguese giants Porto are insisting to Newcastle that they want ‘close’ to Froholdt’s release clause of around £74m if they are to let him go this summer.

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