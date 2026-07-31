Five Tottenham targets who could join soon after De Zerbi ‘bomba’ admission

Savinho, Jadon Sancho and Cody Gakpo have all been linked with moves to Tottenham.

Tottenham reportedly have five winger targets under consideration as Roberto De Zerbi admitted that another transfer could be close.

Spurs have been quick out of the blocks this summer with the Tottenham hierarchy getting six new signings over the line early on in the window.

Tottenham narrowly avoided relegation at the end of last season with the Spurs board determined to make sure they don’t find themselves in a similar position again next term.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have all joined on free transfers, while Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke all arrived for fees totalling £237m.

Tottenham are not done there though as they look to improve their attack next with a winger and a striker on their radar before the end of the transfer window.

Speaking earlier this week, De Zerbi admitting that “we have another bomba” signing on the way after all their early exploits in the market.

READ: De Zerbi informs Spence of exit decision as Euro giants advance on fellow Tottenham left-back

De Zerbi said: “In the transfer market when I want one player I become like a shark, no chance to say no!

“The transfer market, it’s not finished for sure, but we completed 60 per cent of our project in the transfer market. Now we have another bomba!”

On whether the player was an attacker, De Zerbi added:”I hope, but it’s not finished for sure.

“A lot of players you are watching now on the pitch started from mid-March. The plan was clear at the beginning. The big problem was to stay up and play in the Premier League again.”

Tottenham have five wingers under consideration

Man City winger Savinho has been heavily linked as their likely next signing but TEAMtalk insists that Tottenham have told the Citizens that they ‘want a final answer on Savinho before the weekend or they will walk away from the deal and move on to alternative targets.’

And the “bomba” De Zerbi is talking about is likely to be Savinho or another winger with Antonio Nusa, Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leao and Jadon Sancho all identified as alternative targets to the Brazilian.

READ: De Zerbi a fan of second Man City forward as insider discusses Tottenham links with four superstars

De Zerbi also revealed that he will respect the wishes of Cristian Romero and Guglielmo Vicario to move on this summer, the Tottenham boss continued: “At the beginning of my time, in April, I had, I don’t know, one million individual meetings!

“And [the players] told me what was their idea. I said: ‘Yes, help me to stay up, and then I help you to leave’. If you don’t help me to stay up, you stay underwater with me!

“But Romero with me was unbelievable. Top. In his behaviour, his respect, he suffered when he did not play the last game. It is not true that he wanted to leave for Argentina to prepare for their World Cup. It’s not true.

“After the semi-final [against England] we text a message, but I never called him to convince him to stay. I respected what he told me. Like for Vicario, like for every player.”

De Zerbi added: “Romero as a player is one of the best centre-backs in the world, but at the end I said I want to respect the will of the players.”

READ NEXT: Tottenham insider reveals ‘top four’ expectations with four stars key to De Zerbi push