Giant Tottenham signing coming after top target ‘informs’ club he’s leaving

Tottenham have received a significant boost in their efforts to land their number one attacking target after he told his club he wants to go.

Tottenham spent heavily in the early phases of the summer transfer window, forking out a combined £237m on the triple signing of Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

The clear need to add leadership and experience has also been solved through the arrivals of Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

Attention then turned to signing readymade forwards, though while clubs around them have been making moves, it’s all gone a bit quiet in north London.

It’s no secret Tottenham’s top target for the flanks is Manchester City’s Savinho. The player is well known to be open to joining Spurs, with the Brazilian eagerly awaiting for the two clubs to seal a deal.

And with progress slow, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed Savinho has taken matters into his own hands and attempted to give his potential switch to Tottenham a jolt.

Savinho informs Man City he wants out

Taking to X, Romano revealed Savinho has personally informed Man City of his express desire to leave the club this summer.

‘Savinho informs Manchester City about his desire to leave this summer,’ declared Romano.

‘Savinho wants to play more and develop in his career, #MCFC have been informed by the winger. All in Man City hands now.

‘Tottenham have Savinho on top of their list as revealed since May.’

Prior reports from the Daily Mail claimed Tottenham and Man City were discussing a transfer to the tune of around £60m.

At that price, Savinho would become Spurs’ fourth-most expensive ever signing, behind only Tonali (£100m), Fernandes (£85m) and Dominic Solanke (£65m add-ons included).

But as mentioned, updates on how the discussions were faring were in desperately short supply. With his actions on Tuesday, Savinho is clearly keen to see his future resolved sooner rather than later.

Over the weekend, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed what he’s been hearing about Savinho’s proposed move to north London.

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Roberto De Zerbi desperate to coach Savinho

He explained: “Then guys, let me mention for Tottenham, on Tottenham, the name of Savinho is the name I want to keep on the table because the coach, Roberto De Zerbi, said after midfield rebuild, after defence rebuild, now we need to do something upfront, we need important players, he said, we already have top players, well, so we need important players to add quality, not normal players.

“And when he says this, he means Savinho is one of the players they absolutely want. They remain in conversation for Savinho. Tottenham remain very keen for Savinho.

“So, Tottenham are on it for Savio, and the deal is absolutely on. And then we will see because they want to add one more. For sure, for Tottenham, there is going to be more movements, but at the moment, this is the situation around Savinho, considered a top target.

“They wait for Manchester City to tell them, okay, the player can leave, probably they wait for a replacement.

“Manchester City were trying for Diomande, as I told you, but Diomande is already off for Man City since a few days ago, and now the situation for Savinho remains on waiting for a green light from Manchester City.”

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