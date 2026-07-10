Tottenham eye immediate next signing instead of Savinho in stunning Saudi hijack

Tottenham are keen on bringing Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao to north London as their seventh signing of the summer, according to reports.

Spurs have made a quick start to the summer transfer window with the Tottenham hierarchy already completing six signings so far.

And there are more to come with ENIC hoping to avoid another relegation battle after finishing just two points above the drop last term.

Tottenham have brought in Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke also arrived early on in the window in a £52m deal from Brighton.

In more recent deals, Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali and West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes both made the move to Tottenham in deals totalling £185m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently insisted that Manchester City winger Savinho is the “next big name” on their list of summer targets.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham remain very interested in Savinho. Tottenham keep working on the Savinho deal.

“They’re waiting for Manchester City to take a decision on Savinho – whether they want to let him go or not, and under which conditions

“But the conversations have started. The conversation is ongoing.

“Savinho is the next big name on their list, I would include also Cody Gakpo among the players they like at the winger position after reshaping the midfield with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.”

Tottenham could pursue versatile Trincao over Savinho

However, Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness) claims that Trincao has paused a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli amid interest from Premier League sides Tottenham and Manchester City.

As he takes a while to think about a potential move, the possibility of remaining in a top European league is ‘still very much alive’ with Man City ready to make a move for Trincao if Savinho leaves the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham interest in Trincao is ‘more immediate’ than Man City’s with Spurs looking to provide someone to push Mohammed Kudus on the right-hand side of attack, while the Portugal international could also cover the area behind the striker.

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James Maddison has struggled for fitness since joining Tottenham and Xavi Simons is likely to be out until the New Year with an injury, meaning Trincao could become the ideal cover.

Earlier this week, Italian transfer insider Romano had insisted that Trincao was “very close” to leaving Sporting CP and moving to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Francisco Trincao is now very close to joining Al Ahli. Despite links with AC Milan, Man Utd and several Premier League clubs, Saudi Arabia is now his expected destination.

“Al Ahli allowed Riyad Mahrez to leave on a free transfer and have identified Trincao as his replacement. Negotiations are very advanced, with a transfer fee expected to be worth around €45-50 million.

“Trincao has already shown his willingness to make the move. It is a deal with strong Portuguese connections, as sporting director Rui Pedro Braz is Portuguese, Trincao is Portuguese and the player’s representatives are also Portuguese. Al Ahli first identified him as a target back in January, and talks are now progressing well.”

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