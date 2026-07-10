According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur’s move to sign Joao Palhinha permanently from Bayern Munich is now ‘100% dead in the water’.

The former Fulham midfielder joined Tottenham on loan with an option to buy from Bayern Munich in last summer’s transfer window.

The 2025/26 campaign was shambolic for Tottenham, but Palhinha was one of their standout performers and was praised by manager Roberto De Zerbi at the end of the season.

In May, De Zerbi revealed why he was so keen on keeping Palhinha at Tottenham heading into next season.

“100 per cent [I want to keep him next season)],” De Zerbi said in May.

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“We have to start with [those] types of people. More than players, we need reliable people, reliable players. Palhinha is one of the best, as a player for sure, but as a guy.

“I want to see the player with the same passion, the same attitude, the same spirit, the same personality, and we are lucky to have with us Palhinha.”

Despite this, Tottenham are yet to sign Palhinha permanently. Instead, they have invested around £185m to sign Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke, while Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have joined the club on free transfers.

And journalist Christian Falk has now revealed that Tottenham’s proposed move for Palhinha is now ‘dead in the water’.

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Joao Palhinha to Tottenham falls through for two reasons

According to Falk’s report, Palhinha is not joining Tottenham permanently because Bayern Munich have refused to lower their demands and that they have signed other midfielders.

Instead, Falk claims Palhinha could secure a return to Portugal in this summer’s transfer window.

Falk claimed: “It is TRUE: Talks with Tottenham over signing João Palhinha are 100% dead in the water.

“ Palhinha would also be keen to return to his native Portugal. Sporting Lisbon are keen on him, but the problem is that Bayern want to make another sale, while the former wish to secure a loan deal for the holding midfielder with a buy-option attached after a year.

“Bayern are firm: they want the money now. They had calculated that they would get €30m-35m if Tottenham had triggered his buy clause. Spurs won’t do that now, so Bayern want to get this money elsewhere.

“So, a loan wouldn’t be the perfect solution for the club, which is why this is going to take some time.”

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