Nico O’Reilly has completely dismissed Erling Haaland’s claim that England are ‘clear favourites’ to beat Norway when the two nations go head-to-head in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

The Three Lions take on the Vikings in Miami, with a World Cup semi-final against either Argentina or Switzerland on the line.

Norway has massively surpassed expectations by getting this far in the competition, having shocked one of the tournament favourites Brazil in the round of 16.

Manchester City frontman Haaland has played a major role in their success to date, scoring seven goals in four appearances, one more than Harry Kane and just one behind joint leading scorers Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

READ: Norway vs England preview

However, ahead of the last-eight tie, Haaland insisted Norway’s chances of lifting the trophy were ‘still really low’, before hyping up Thomas Tuchel’s England side.

“There’s some clear favourites out there, England’s one of them, so I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads!” Haaland told reporters.

“It’s a special game and super special for me because I play in England and I was born in England, and I’m playing against team-mates. It’s fun.

“To be able to be here and play on the biggest stage with my Norwegian friends against the best teams in the world is really special.

“If you watch the scenes back home, this is not normal for Norway. To be honest, to be in quarter-finals with Norway in the World Cup, it’s quite surprising even for me.”

O’Reilly downplays ‘favourites’ tag

However, when asked about Haaland’s comments, O’Reilly was not falling for his club teammate’s humbleness, replying: “Yeah, mind games.”

The Three Lions full-back continued: “But they’re a good team as well. They’ve showed that throughout the whole tournament.

“It’s not just certain players that we need to worry about. They’re good collectively, and it’s going to be a good game.

“Erling’s Erling. We all know what he’s like. He can score goals. He’s dangerous in the box, and he’s a real threat. But they need to get him the ball in first. A lot goes into it.

“I think keeping Erling quiet gives us a real chance to win the game. We know the threat he can cause – unbelievable striker, world class and he showed that throughout the tournament, scoring every game he’s played in.”

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Meanwhile, England are facing the prospect of being without two first-team starters for the game in Miami, giving Thomas Tuchel a potential headache.

It’s being reported that centre-back Marc Guehi is struggling with a hamstring issue ahead of the game and is currently “50-50” to take his place in the starting XI.

Midfielder Declan Rice is also struggling with a sickness bug that has forced him to miss England’s last two training sessions, although he is expected to feature against Norway.