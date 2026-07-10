Sam Allardyce has explained why he thinks Dan Burn should start ahead of Marc Guehi for England’s World Cup quarter-final against Norway.

The Three Lions are currently finalising their preparations for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Norway.

Thomas Tuchel‘s side showed immense resilience to get past Mexico in the previous round, with England defending brilliantly in a stellar backs-against-the-wall showing to win 3-2 with ten men.

England face a different test against Erling Haaland’s Norway in the next round, and they have several fitness concerns ahead of their next game.

It has been reported that Guehi and Declan Rice are doubts for Norway, but Allardyce does not think that the Manchester City defender should start even if he is cleared to play.

“Personally, from a coaching point of view, purely from a coaching point of view, I wouldn’t let Guehi mark Haaland at any stage if he can help it,” Allardyce told The Metro.

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“If it’s going to be a Konsa alongside him, then it has to be Konsa’s job. Even if that means they switch over as time goes by.

“If you’re leaving Guehi on his own with Haaland, irrespective of how good he is, if it’s a ball or a cross at the box, he’s not going to be able to deal with the heading power and the size of Haaland.”

Dan Burn over Marc Guehi for Norway?

Instead, Allardyce has explained why he thinks Newcastle United’s Burn would be better off playing alongside Ezri Konsa.

“Whether Thomas Tuchel wants to be brave and bold and put a bigger centre-half in there like Dan Burn will be something he’ll have to decide,” Allardyce added.

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“Do you really want to disturb the team again? It’s a big decision. I’m hearing all the stats about how few goals Haaland has scored against Newcastle when he’s played against them.

“But that was Premier League football; this is World Cup football. So he’s got a lot of things to think about, but I think that’s a change I would certainly think about making.”

Allardyce has also explained why he cannot see Tuchel’s selections being impacted by certain players being at risk of suspension due to yellow cards.

“I think there’s more of a problem about getting through than anything else. If you pick up a card and you’re going to lose the next round, then that is what happens but my total focus would be on just the game,” he continued.

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“But the player needs to be aware of it. Rather than tackling, just shut him down and hold him up. Shut him down and hold him up. Force him backwards or sideways.

“If you’re in that position, you’re only tackling if you put yourself in a desperate position. Don’t put yourself in a desperate position and make sure you don’t have to make those sorts of challenges that might get you a yellow card.”

On the Norway match itself, he added: “On the back of the Mexico game, I’m confident.

“I think that the players have to reach even a higher standard and we’ve got the opportunity that it’s in our hands, and we’ve got to go out and perform and make sure that we get the victory.”