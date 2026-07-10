England duo Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon have been told that they need to do “more” when they face Norway and for the remainder of the World Cup.

England’s wing players have arguably been a weakness in Thomas Tuchel‘s side at the World Cup, but Saka and Gordon impressed in the 3-2 win over Mexico in the round of 16.

Still, the Three Lions have been too reliant on Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham for goals, and it would certainly be a help if Saka, Gordon and others stepped up to carry the load.

And former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood has singled out Saka because England “need more from him” in the latter rounds of the World Cup.

“We need more from him if we are going to win by producing those moments…”

“England really need Bukayo Saka to turn up on Saturday,” Sherwood told BetGoodwin.

READ: Norway v England: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

“It was a good cross for Jude Bellingham’s first goal against Mexico, but I think we need more from him if we are going to win by producing those moments.

“With Harry and Jude stepping up, we need Saka to do the same now and he’s capable of doing it.

“I would always play Saka over Noni Madueke if he’s fit, so I don’t understand why he’s sitting on the bench and only playing half an hour.

“If I’m Saka, I would be banging Tuchel’s door down to tell him, ‘I would climb through barbed wire to play for England in this World Cup’.”

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Chris Waddle also thinks Saka needs to step up, but he reckons the same can be said for Gordon.

“Yeah, I think that’s just the nature of it,” Waddle told 10bet when asked if England are too reliant on Kane and Bellingham.

“Jude Bellingham basically has a free role in a way, and under the circumstances last night, that was the best I’ve seen him play in an England shirt. He’s full of confidence, scoring goals, and causing problems. Harry Kane is also so important to the team.

“If you take those two out, it’s tough, but you can look at every team that way. What would Norway do without Haaland? What would France do if Mbappé gets injured? A lot of teams rely on star players. Kane and Bellingham are our big hitters now, there’s no doubt about that.

“I would just like to get a little bit more from the wide men. Saka – and I think Gordon showed signs last night that he had a bit of confidence back and did quite well on that left-hand side.

“We’re still deciding who to play on the right, but if we can get a little bit more from the wide men, that would help us a lot more.”

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