Two ‘arrogant and ignorant’ Arsenal stars slammed after England beat Panama

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney launched a scathing attack on England’s wingers, including two top Arsenal stars, after the Three Lions struggled to a 2-0 World Cup win over Panama on Saturday evening.

After making five changes to his starting XI for the game in New Jersey, England failed to break down a resolute Panama side before strikes from Jude Bellingham and skipper Harry Kane secured top spot in the group and a clash with DR Congo in the Round of 32.

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka was back in the starting XI after proving his fitness in training ahead of the contest, with Marcus Rashford also given the nod on the left flank.

Gunners star Noni Madueke was also introduced in the 63rd-minute, but Deeney was highly critical of all three wingers in what was another unconvincing display from Thomas Tuchel’s men.

READ: England player ratings: Rashford infuriating, Rogers anonymous, Anderson struggles but Bellingham brilliant

“Have a look at the possessions lost, 14 for Saka, 20 for Rashford and 7 for Madueke,” Deeny told CBS Sports. “That’s fine if when you’re playing you’re being really incisive with the passing, little flicks around the corner.

“If you watch that game, Madueke when he first came on he kicked it past someone and kicked it out for a goal kick. Am I meant to get excited about that?

“Rashford kept coming in on his right foot and wants to shoot and if that’s not I’ll kick it, someone will be there. It was so wasteful.

“The first half I said it was about the two centre backs and Elliot Anderson holding, dictating and giving these guys a platform.

“The second half they got the platform because the ball was getting out to the wide players as Panama got a bit more confident so there was more spaces for one vs ones. They got worse.

“You know what they were? They were arrogant and ignorant. They thought all they need to do was run past them, I play for whatever club I’m better than that person.

“No, you’re playing against another man on the other side playing for his national team.

“He is going to feel it’s important to me so now I want to showcase against England with the most viewers I’m probably going to get in my career I want to show you what I can do best.

“They were ignorant and arrogant and that graphic summed it up in a nutshell.”

England’s best chance of World Cup glory on one player

Danny Murphy, meanwhile, has named the one player who gives England a chance of winning the World Cup, and it’s no surprise that it’s Harry Kane.

The Bayern Munich star has notched three times in the tournament to date and while Murphy thinks that the Three Lions boast two genuine matchwinners, it’s Kane who provides England with a genuine chance of going all the way.

READ NEXT: Jude Bellingham sets the standard England must quickly reach

He told BBC Sport: “Two outstanding players for me, Bellingham over the last couple of tournaments has been our best player. They are big game players and so often take responsiblity.

“Bellingham was playing in a different role today but it doesn’t matter, he’s got that confidence and belief in himself. He makes big moments and he makes magic happen and he’s a wonderful talent.

“Kane, we expect him to score every time he plays and he more or less does and that’s why he’s the captain and the greatest goalscorers we’ve ever had and that’s why we’ve got a chance of winning the World Cup.”