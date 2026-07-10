£60m Man Utd move boosted as next Newcastle sale after Guimaraes revealed

Manchester United could get the opportunity to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle United this summer as the Magpies face a destructive exodus, a journalist has suggested.

Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali for big money this summer, and Guimaraes looks set to be next. He is frustrated with their project and has asked to join Arsenal as a result.

So far, Arsenal have offered £55million and £60m through intermediaries. They are planning a third, improved bid worth £80m, though Newcastle want £100m to sell their leader.

Guimaraes’ departure would infuriate Newcastle supporters as he is a fan-favourite who has been a key part of their journey to winning the League Cup and returning to the Champions League.

Things could get even worse for Newcastle, as Man Utd are targeting left-back Hall this summer.

Transfer reporter Ben Jacobs has explained why one of Hall or Tino Livramento is likely to move on.

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During an appearance on The United Stand, Jacobs said: “We’ve been told for months by Newcastle sources that if Livramento goes, Hall won’t, or vice versa. If Tonali goes, Guimaraes won’t.

“And now we’re in a situation where actually, Guimaraes has asked Newcastle to leave. Newcastle insist [there has been] no direct contact with Arsenal, but through various agents, offers have already been made.

“If Guimaraes leaves Newcastle, although you say that shuts the door to other exits, you could make an argument that other players are just gonna try their luck anyway if they want to leave.

“I’m not so sure that Newcastle need this Guimaraes money, unless they’ve got six or seven other names they’re trying to bring in.

“The point is, before the window, it was Newcastle needing one, or multiple, big sales to balance the books.

Newcastle sale stance questioned

“They’ve sold Tonali and Gordon, and to receive another £80m or so for Guimaraes, it will be less about finances and more about adding in the market, but at the same time subtracting from their project.

“If the not-for-sale stance becomes a sale at the end of it, then who’s to say that other players are not gonna go, ‘Well, not-for-sale doesn’t mean not-for-sale.’

“So I still sense that Newcastle might lose one of these two full-backs.”

Previous reports have suggested Hall will cost £60m or more amid interest from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Man Utd have shown the strongest interest so far, as they want the 21-year-old to become Luke Shaw’s successor at left-back.

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