Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained why he has a “concern” with Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka.

The Arsenal winger is one of England’s most important players, but he has been eased into the World Cup because he has been carrying an Achilles issue after an injury-hit 2025/26 campaign.

Saka made his first start at this summer’s World Cup in the 2-0 win over Panama, though the Arsenal star had a limited impact and it remains to be seen whether he will start against DR Congo in the round of 32.

Other England wingers have also been underperforming at the World Cup so far, but Neville has a “concern” with Saka.

“This guy needs a break…”

According to Neville, Saka “doesn’t look right at all” becuase he has not been “bubbling and smiling”.

“Bukayo Saka doesn’t look right at all,” Neville said on Stick to Football.

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“He’s usually the boy that’s bubbling and smiling, he’s got that competitive edge to him, but he’s not right and that’s a concern to us I think.”

Ian Wright added: “We’re going into a World Cup, and still not starting the first few games, only starting when we’re three games in, and still isn’t looking like the Saka that we know – this guy needs a break.”

On England’s issues on the flanks, with Wright and Roy Keane acknowledging that none of their wngers have “grabbed their opportunity” at the World Cup.

“I can’t remember too many tournaments where you’re feeling like you’re on the edge, I feel like that’s normal,” Wright said.

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“But there are a lot of people [in the England squad] who are not up to speed.

“Our wingers, and the way we depend on the wingers are not doing well enough.”

Keane added: “The wingers need to grab their opportunity. These players [wingers] haven’t quite grabbed their opportunity yet.

“In the group games, you can maybe slip up in one of them, but now at least one of them has to start turning up.”

Ahead of the World Cup, Saka admitted that he was “happy to tae the gamble” with his fitness ahead of the tournament.

“As players, it’s the biggest gamble, especially if you’re not feeling your sharpest,” Saka said.

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“You have the choice whether you don’t play or you put yourself out there knowing people are going to judge you the same.

“I’m happy to take the gamble. It paid off, I’d say. I’m going to continue doing that. At the end of the day, people don’t really care how you’re feeling, they expect you to deliver.”