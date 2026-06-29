Paul Scholes in the stands at the Etihad.

Paul Scholes has explained why he thinks England boss Thomas Tuchel should select Elliot Anderson over Declan Rice against DR Congo.

The Three Lions have booked their place in the World Cup knockout stages and will face DR Congo in the round of 32 on Wednesday evening.

Tuchel has some selection dilemmas heading into this game, including in centre-midfielder after Jude Bellingham shone alongside Anderson against Panama.

Rice was rested for the Panama game because he is carrying a knock, but he is likely to come back into the team for the DR Congo match.

However, Scholes believes Anderson should start ahead of Rice because England “don’t need two sitting midfielders” against DR Congo, while the Man City-bound player “passes it forward more” and Rice’s approach for Arsenal has “transferred to England”.

“England don’t need to play two sitting midfielders in the next game,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

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“No disrespect to Congo but in those type of games you play as many attackers as possible. I think it has to be a straight shootout between Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, and I think I would just go with Anderson.

“I think he will pass it forward a bit more. Think about Rice with Arsenal… look, he’s a great player and a great leader, I get all that, and you’d rather him in your team than not most of the time.

“But Arsenal didn’t play great football last season either, did they? Rice couldn’t get [Martin] Odegaard in the game, so maybe that’s transferred a bit to England. I don’t think that happens with Anderson.”

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On England’s win over Panama, Scholes continued: “It wasn’t great, was it?

“Across the three games I don’t think I’ve seen a team that will win the World Cup.

“It hasn’t been great but look, they could get better and they’re winning games and I do think they’ve got match winners in the team.

“I just don’t think they’re at the level of France or Argentina yet.”

Scholes’ podcast co-host, Nicky Butt, also thinks Tuchel should make a change in midfield, but he would pick Rice over Anderson.

“You can’t play two sitting midfielders against teams who aren’t going to have any of the possession,” Butt said.

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“I’d definitely play Declan Rice in the next game so I would leave Elliot Anderson out.

“I think he’s been brilliant and is a top, top, top player which is why Man City have gone and paid £120m for him.

“I just don’t think you can leave Declan rice out. He’s one of those players you just don’t leave out.”