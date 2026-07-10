Alan Shearer has revealed why he has “changed” his mind on England’s chances of winning this summer’s World Cup.

England are gearing up for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Norway, having beaten Mexico 3-2 with ten men in the previous round.

The Three Lions head into the Norway match as the favourites, but it is another tough challenge for Thomas Tuchel’s side ahead of a potential semi-final against Argentina.

Therefore, it is clear that England have a long way to go to win the World Cup, but Shearer now believes that they can win the tournament.

“‘Wow, we can do this’…”

“We might actually be able to win this thing,” Shearer said in his BBC Sport column.

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“From the fans to the players, that’s what everyone must be thinking after England’s epic win over Mexico – I know I am – when I genuinely didn’t feel that was the case before the game.

“There was hope, of course. There’s always hope with England at a major tournament, but that performance has pushed us all further forward and given everyone, including me, confidence and belief too.

“Before I went to the Azteca Stadium, and watched us deal with everything that was thrown at us, I didn’t truly believe England could win this World Cup – but I’ve changed my mind, and I think everyone else has too.

“I still don’t know if we will win it but everything about the way we played against Mexico showed why we can.

“In my experience as a fan, player or pundit, whenever England have done well at a tournament, there’s always a performance like that from us somewhere that lifts everyone, the whole nation, and makes you think, ‘wow, we can do this’.”

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Shearer specifically thinks that England being “together and adaptable” are key factors boosting their hopes of winning the World Cup.

“I don’t think I’ve ever witnessed togetherness or team spirit like that – to get a result in such a tough scenario. That’s how good it was.

“It was brilliant to see more of the same with the clips of the players celebrating in the dressing room afterwards, when John Stones pretended to be injured before he started dancing with the rest of the team.

“I loved the reaction of Tuchel too, when he realises it’s a prank, and it’s another insight into why this team means it when they say they are together, and the manager is part of that too.

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“Playing Norway in Miami is going to be a different challenge altogether but what we’ve learnt from this World Cup is, whatever happens in a game, Tuchel’s England will be ready.

“I don’t look at this England team and think we’ve got a set identity, in the way Spain always dominate possession or Argentina are built around Lionel Messi.

“Instead, we are adaptable. So far, we have just played the game in front of us, changing our approach depending on whoever we are up against and how the game is going.

“Doing that has got us to the last eight, and I don’t think it should change now.”