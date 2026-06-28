Alan Shearer believes only four England players were “positives” as Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Panama 2-0 on Saturday evening.

In their final World Cup group game, England beat Panama to seal top spot and a smoother road to the final.

After making a statement by beating Croatia 4-2 in their opening match, the Three Lions struggled to a 0-0 draw against Ghana to ensure they had work to do against Panama.

Tuchel’s side initially struggled to break down Panama, as they did against Ghana, but they found a breakthrough in the second half, and that’s largely thanks to Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham converted from a corner to make it 1-o before he put the ball on a plate for Harry Kane to double England’s lead, with this goal seeing the striker become his nation’s leading World Cup scorer.

Still, Shearer could only pick out four players as “positives” for England as he looked ahead to a potential round of 16 tie against DR Congo.

“If it is going to be DR Congo then I guess they’re going to play the same as Ghana and Panama have today where it will be defensive and they will try and hit England on the break and that’s when you’re more reliant on players producing that piece of magic to get you out of a tricky spot,” Shearer said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

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“The positives today have been without a doubt Kane getting his goal. Bellingham getting his goal and assist. I thought Elliot Anderson in midfield was superb.

“I thought Marc Guehi used his pace at times to great effect when England were in one or two spots of bother.

“And that will be what they have to work on because the further they go, if they give the chances they have today then they will be punished.”

England also have issues in defence with limited right-back options, but Shearer has explained why his “concern” lies with John Stones.

“We’re yet to see whether he will regret those decisions,” Shearer added on Tuchel’s squad selections.

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“We will only know that when we go in against better opposition. All of a sudden he loses Tino Livramento, he loses Reece James and then Jarell Quansah who he brought in at right back. Now he’s had to bring Djed Spence on.

“He still has options there, he can play Spence, he can play Konsa in that right back position and bring John Stones in at centre back.

“But my concern would be for John, if he hasn’t played the last two games, is he carrying an injury too?

“But those are all questions for tomorrow. Tonight they have won the group, they have won the game and hopefully they will take a bit of belief and confidence from that going forward.”

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