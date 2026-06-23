Alan Shearer feels England drawing against Ghana is not a “disaster” but they’ve been given a “reality check” as Joe Hart believes Thomas Tuchel has “a lot to work on.”

Having put four goals past Croatia in their opener, England started very slowly against Ghana. The Three Lions had a lot of possession but not a single shot on target in the first half, and struggled to break into the game in the second.

In total, they had 19 shots but only three of them were on target, and Harry Kane blazing the best chance of the game over the bar highlighted the tough time the Three Lions had.

Alan Shearer, on commentary, feels England know where they need to be now.

He said: “Not a disaster but it is absolutely a reality check. England struggled to find the answers tonight. They were too slow. They didn’t find enough in the wide areas.”

Pundits and former England internationals Joe Hart, Wayne Rooney and Micah Richards all had similar views on England’s fortunes in this game and going forwards in the World Cup.

Richards said: “England wasn’t [sic] brave enough. People were making too many safe passes. You’ve got to be more brave.”

Hart added: “It’s key we don’t get too high and we don’t get too low. It could’ve been worse tonight. Loads of things to work on.

“I expect them to go and perform on Saturday night.”

Rooney then put the game into context from the perspective of his own career, stating: “Me and Joe have experience going out of a World Cup after two games. It’s not a disaster at all, qualified for the next round, there’s just little details.”

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England will be better for Panama

All of the pundits expect change for the Panama game, with the suggestion that the left flank will be looked at again, after Djed Spence came in for Nico O’Reilly for this game, but when the latter came on as a sub, he performed well.

There is also a sense that England will have an easier time of it against Panama, both due to the level of opposition and the fact that Tuchel will use the time between this game and that one to rectify some things in his side’s performance.

That game takes place on Saturday, and while England already top the group, they’ll be eager to secure a win and ensure they go into the knockouts as group victors.

READ MORE: England held to frustrating Ghana draw after late Harry Kane miss