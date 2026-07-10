According to reports, Manchester United could yet push to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool.

Gakpo joined Liverpool for around £45m ahead of the 2023 winter transfer window, though he initially looked more likely to join Man Utd before they missed out on the deal.

The Dutchman impressed for his nation at the World Cup, but he is coming off a disappointing season for Liverpool and it has been suggested that he could be sold this summer.

In recent weeks, Tottenham have been mooted as a likely destination for Gakpo, who is said to be one of their three ‘dream’ targets for the remainder of this window.

However, Man Utd could yet rekindle their interest in signing Gakpo and make a move in this summer’s window.

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Man Utd are prioritising a midfield overhaul in this summer’s transfer window, but they could also bring in a new winger and are linked with West Ham standout Crysencio Summerville.

“All we can say is Man United loved Gakpo…”

Instead, journalist Ben Jacobs claims the Red Devils could sign Gakpo if he “asks to leave” Liverpool, though another team are the “most concrete suitor”.

“He has always been somewhat appreciated, but we know that Man United and Liverpool just don’t really do business. So, whether or not that could possibly get off the ground, I’m not so sure,” Jacobs told The United Stand.

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“There are denials, despite recent reports in the Netherlands, that Gakpo has asked in any way, shape, or form to leave.

“So, Liverpool are quite calm about the situation, but Tottenham might consider that deal. And all we can say is Man United loved Gakpo before he joined Liverpool.

He added: “If Gakpo specifically asks to leave Liverpool, then let’s see where the Premier League clubs come forward. And it seems like Tottenham are the most concrete suitor.”

In recent days, it has emerged that Man Utd have moved to close the deals for Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow, whille Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Ederson Silva.

“I can tell you more about Ederson,” Romano said.

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“He has already completed the first part of his additional medical. There will be a second part and then, at any moment from now, everything will be sorted. I told you this week that we expected a final confirmation on the deal, and this week Man Utd will provide their verdict on the Ederson transfer.

“At the moment, the deal is on hold because everything has already been agreed verbally.

“Man Utd reached a verbal agreement with Ederson, and the first part of his medical was completed in the United States. The club wanted to carry out additional checks, which are now taking place in England.

“After that, Man Utd will communicate with Atalanta and the player’s representatives to confirm whether they will proceed with the signing or whether the deal is off. So let us wait for the final verdict on Ederson.”