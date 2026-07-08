Next three dream Tottenham signings revealed as one transfer is now ruled out

Roberto De Zerbi took over at Tottenham towards the end of last season.

Tottenham want three more signings to complete their dream XI ahead of next season as one transfer is now ruled out, according to reports.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of last season by beating Everton 1-0 as Roberto De Zerbi helped safeguard their Premier League status.

Tottenham finished just two points ahead of West Ham, who were relegated to the Championship, and the Spurs hierarchy are doing everything in their power to avoid a repeat performance next season.

The North Londoners have already brought in six signings this summer with Tottenham making an impressive start to the summer transfer market.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have all signed on free transfers from Liverpool, Bournemouth and Burnley respectively.

Jan Paul van Hecke has arrived from Brighton in a deal worth £52m, while Tottenham beat off interest from other clubs to sign West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali for a combined outlay of around £185m.

READ: Sandro Tonali slammed over ‘crazy’ Tottenham move – ‘Do me a favour!’

Fabrizio Romano revealed overnight that Man City winger Savinho, as has been reported for a while, is the “next big name on their list” of targets this summer.

And talkSPORT claim that Savinho, Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo and Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi are the next three players on their list of targets as they look to complete their ‘dream XI’ ahead of next season.

The website’s transfer insider, Ben Jacobs, insists that Tottenham remain interested and are in ‘on-off talks’ over a potential move for the Brazilian.

Netherlands international Gakpo, who had an underwhelming season at Liverpool last term, is ‘understood to be of interest to the north Londoners, but at a price likely to be around at least £70m’.

Tottenham ‘believed to be lining up an £85m bid’ for Kroupi

Gakpo would go straight in on the left wing, while Savinho could occupy the right-hand side and Tottenham want Kroupi to round off their attacking line-up for next season.

READ: €175m winger willing to wait for Tottenham and fulfil his great desire

Tottenham are ‘believed to be lining up an £85m bid for the 20-year-old’ and Kroupi could end up being the focal point of their attack next season.

One player who is unlikely to sign for Tottenham now is Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen but talkSPORT ‘understands he is expected to stay at the Seagulls for another year, leaving [Antonin] Kinsky likely to remain in goal.’

In front of Kinsky, talkSPORT claims that De Zerbi’s dream XI would see a defence of Robertson, Micky van de Ven, Van Hecke and Pedro Porro.

New signings Tonali and Fernandes would be at the base of their midfield with James Maddison playing in front of them, while Gakpo and Savinho would ideally support Kroupi in attack.

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