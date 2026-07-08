Romano brings Fernandez, Garnacho updates as Chelsea weigh up £210m double exit

Fabrizio Romano has brought the latest updates on the future of Enzo Fernandez and Alejandro Garnacho as Chelsea consider their options.

Chelsea ended last season in tenth place in the Premier League as the Blues sacked both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior in a turbulent campaign at Stamford Bridge.

There have been fears that a number of their best players will leave this summer after they failed to qualify for the Champions League or any other European competition.

Marc Cucurella has already left to join Real Madrid in a deal worth around €60m with speculation that Fernandez could join his former team-mate at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid released a statement denying that they will be launching a bid for the Argentina international this summer with Chelsea putting a £120m price tag on his head.

Providing an update on Fernandez’s situation on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Enzo scored a goal for Argentina to beat Egypt in the final minutes of the game and then goes to the press and says, ‘I’m not thinking about my future. Focus now on Argentina, then we will see.’ That is Enzo Fernández’s message.

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“Real Madrid already made clear finally that the deal is not happening because it was completely false that they started negotiations with Enzo, with his agents, or with Chelsea. It never happened. It was just discussed internally among names, but never concrete—never even close, the Enzo Fernández story.

“Now talking about Enzo, the situation will be discussed after the World Cup. So during the World Cup, nothing will change for Enzo Fernández. The agent of the player, Javier Pastore, will talk to Chelsea after the World Cup to try and understand which one could be the best solution for all parties.

“Remember that this story started because Chelsea and Enzo were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract since the end of November, beginning of December. So the contract is still a problem between Enzo Fernández and Chelsea.

“Then let me tell you once again, after the Real Madrid statement, I saw some stories of Manchester City. From what I’m aware, Manchester City are not in active talks to sign Enzo Fernández at this stage.”

Romano: Garnacho exit not ‘100% guaranteed yet’

Garnacho could also leave Chelsea this summer but the Blues are not interested in loaning him out and reportedly want £90m for his permanent transfer.

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And now Romano insists that Chelsea have told clubs that Garnacho is “not available for loan” with his exit not “100% guaranteed yet”.

Romano added: “There is a possibility for Alejandro Garnacho to be on the move in this summer transfer window. It’s not something 100% guaranteed yet, also because the pre-season is about to start. Garnacho is not at the World Cup, so he will have the possibility to work under Xabi Alonso, and let’s see what happens there.

“But in case of a permanent deal proposal on the table, Chelsea could open doors to the exit of Garnacho. Just one year after his arrival from Manchester United, Chelsea could be open to making a switch and letting Garnacho go in this summer transfer window. So I would keep the doors open for the future of Garnacho for sure.

“Chelsea today, July, are not accepting a loan deal for Garnacho—permanent or nothing. Then at the end of the window, we never know what happens because sometimes, as I always say in the market, it’s not just for Chelsea, it’s not just for Garnacho, it’s in general: what is a permanent transfer today could become a loan with obligation to buy in August, and can become a loan with option to buy and salary covered in the final days of August. This is typical in the market.

“But in this case, to tell you what’s going on today, Chelsea are communicating that Garnacho is not available on loan.”

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