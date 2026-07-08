Fabrizio Romano has revealed that top Liverpool transfer target Bradley Barcola “is not untouchable” at Paris Saint-Germain this summer despite reports to the contrary.

Liverpool are looking to sign another winger this summer after bringing in Spain international Victor Munoz from Osasuna in a deal worth €40m.

The Reds have lost Mohamed Salah with the Egypt international currently considering offers from clubs in the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer.

On Salah’s future, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What I wanted to tell you on Mo Salah is that he has a possibility from Saudi, because from Saudi, they always wanted Mo Salah. Already three years ago, two years ago, Mo Salah has always been a top target.

“But my understanding is that also from the MLS, some calls took place to understand the situation of Mo Salah, and so MLS could be a possibility as well. So MLS, Saudi… let’s see what Salah decides. But now after the World Cup, it’s going to be time for him and for his agent, Ramy Abbas, to decide the future.”

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande had been the Reds top target but widespread reports recently claimed that the Ivory Coast international has made it clear that he wants to join PSG and not Liverpool.

READ: Liverpool icon Mo Salah now a serious target for LaLiga giant – he’ll replace outbound legend

There had been claims that Liverpool’s next target, Barcola, who plays for PSG, would be almost impossible to sign this summer but Romano explains that is no longer true.

Liverpool target Barcola no longer untouchable – Romano

Romano added: “Until last week, Barcola was untouchable; now I see him linked to several clubs. The reality, guys, is that Barcola is not untouchable. Barcola has serious possibilities to leave Paris in the summer transfer window. I maintain my information since April and I stand by my information.

“Don’t forget also Liverpool, because both Liverpool and Arsenal are calling for Barcola. Liverpool have the player on the very top of their shortlist since the summer transfer window 2025, and Liverpool remain interested in Barcola.

READ: Next Liverpool winger target after Diomande only wants to sign for Man Utd

“Barcola is also appreciated by Arsenal, but he is not position number one. Position number one is Rogers, position number two is Barcola, and there are more options in terms of wingers. So that’s the situation at Arsenal.

“Then, important to mention for PSG, he is not untouchable because the new contract talks are completely, completely on standby, stalling for a long time. So Barcola-PSG at the moment, there is no agreement over a new deal, and also important to say, PSG would ask for important money. So who’s going to sign Barcola? It’s not just about the interest, it’s also about the package of money they’re going to present to Paris Saint-Germain. So that’s the situation.”

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