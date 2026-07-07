Chelsea are determined to add Pep Chavarria to manager Xabi Alonso’s squad, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the club’s owners, BlueCo, are planning to make a second bid for the Rayo Vallecano star.

Marc Cucurella was the number one right-back for Chelsea, who were planning for the Spain international left-back to be part of Alonso’s squad for the 2026/27 campaign.

However, Real Madrid came calling and snapped up Cucurella, who is starring for Spain at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Chelsea, though, have signed Marco Palestra from Atalanta, but the 21-year-old Italy international is a right-sided player by trade.

The London club are still looking for a specialist left-back, with Rayo star Chavarria a top target.

It was Marca that first reported Chelsea’s desire to sign Chavarria on June 28, and the situation has developed rapidly since then.

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Chelsea have had their first offer for Chavarria turned down, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Rayo had rejected the initial bid of €9million (£7.7m).

On July 1, TEAMtalk reported that ‘Chavarria has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea’.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, too, confirmed on the same day that a deal is in place between the left-back and Chelsea.

Romano posted on X at 11:31am on July 1: “Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Pep Chavarria as new left back, green light from the player.

“Chavarría wants Chelsea and wants to play for Xabi Alonso.

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“Club to club talks underway with Rayo Vallecano and deal close.”

Chelsea plan second Pep Chavarria bid

Romano has now brought an update on the 28-year-old Spanish star’s situation, reporting that Chelsea are planning to send a second bid to Rayo, with the left-back ready to move to Stamford Bridge and work under Spanish compatriot Xabi Alonso.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Pep Chavarria is ready to go to Chelsea, has an agreement on personal terms, the left-back from Rayo Vallecano.

“And Chelsea, from what I understand, are ready to send a new official bid in the next days.

“So, Chelsea will return to the table with a new proposal for Chavarría and could be the next signing for Chelsea, in terms of full-backs after Marco Palestra on the right.”

Romano has not mentioned how much Chelsea will now offer for the left-back, but there are reports that Rayo want £17m for Chavarria.

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