Marco Palestra ‘going to Chelsea for the money’ as 27 ‘disgraced’ BlueCo signings proof of ‘curse’

Marco Palestra is ‘going to Chelsea for the money’ after the Blues agreed a long-term deal with the Italian which will see him earn €5m [£4.3m] per year plus bonuses.

After Real Madrid agreed to pay Chelsea £52m for Marc Cucurella, the Blues have acted quickly to sign Palestra, who can play on either flank, though typically as a wing-back rather than full-back.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Wednesday morning: ‘BREAKING: Marco Palestra to Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties.

‘Atalanta to receive package over €55m fee plus sell-on clause, long term deal to Italian talented RWB. Chelsea hijack Inter move and get new talent for Xabi Alonso.’

Romano also revealed that Alonso “had a direct conversation” with Palestra to outline his philosophy and how he would fit into it, while Gazzetta dello Sport claim ‘the long chat was significant’ in beating Inter to his signature.

The news of Chelsea hijacking the Serie A side hasn’t gone down well in Italy; particularly not with Corrierre dello Sport editor, Ivan Zazzaroni.

He insists – as relayed by FcInerNews – that Palestra has moved to Stamford Bridge “for the money”, while ripping into Blues co-owner Todd Boehly and the club’s transfer record in the BlueCo era.

“Marco Palestra is going to Chelsea for the money, and I don’t feel like criticising him for that,” he said.

“I simply pointed out that for a young player, that club is risky, almost a curse. Someone disputed my statement, so I listed in a haphazard order the talents bought for a fortune by Boehly and somehow ‘disgraced’.

“I wish Marco the best, let’s be clear. We need him in the national team. Young players need help to develop.”

Zazzaroni went on to name a full 27 players signed by Chelsea under the current owners who have flopped at Stamford Bridge.

READ MORE: Alonso’s early transfer business signals Chelsea intent that’s great for Palmer but bad for Estevao

The 27 ‘disgraced’ Chelsea signings

Mykhaylo Mudryk

Romeo Lavia

David Datro Fofana

Deivid Washington

Cesare Casadei

Carney Chukwuemeka

Lesley Ugochukwu

Andrey Santos

Gabriel Slonina

Axel Disasi

Omari Kellyman

Benoit Badiashile

Aaron Anselmino

Djordje Petrovic

Ishé Samuels-Smith

Jimmy-Jay Morgan

Diego Moreira

Alex Matos

Dario Essugo

Marc Guiu

Mike Penders

Caleb Wiley

Filip Jorgensen

Armando Broja

Jamie Gittens

Geovany Quenda

Kendry Páez

Some undeniable stinkers there, but Andrey Santos’ inclusion is harsh, Geovany Quenda hasn’t played for Chelsea yet and we had to google Jimmy-Jay Morgan, who’s off to West Brom for £1m, and Ishe Samuels-Smith, who’s still in the academy.