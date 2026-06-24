Bouaddi sets condition to join Liverpool from Lille after fresh talks over £69m transfer

Ayyoub Bouaddi has set a key condition to join Liverpool – or indeed Arsenal – this summer after the Reds chiefs held ‘fresh talks’ with the 18-year-old’s representatives.

Bouaddi has been shining for Morocco in the World Cup shop window, and while Lille are keen to retain the midfielder, it looks increasingly likely that he will move on from the Ligue 1 side this summer.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano reported Liverpool and Arsenal’s desire to sign Bouaddi in the summer transfer window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Lille knows very well that top clubs will be coming for Bouaddi, because even before the World Cup, some of the biggest clubs in the world started some conversations with his agents.

“I can tell you that between January and now, for sure, he’s been approached by Paris Saint-Germain.

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“Paris Saint-Germain love Bouaddi. At the moment, they are not so busy with midfielders on the market, so that’s a point.

“But Paris Saint-Germain absolutely love Bouaddi, and they’ve been tracking him for a long time.

“Then we have to mention also that English clubs started having conversations for Bouaddi.

“For example, there were direct contacts with Arsenal and direct contacts also with Liverpool, so both clubs had meetings with the agents of the player, but now shining at the World Cup, one of the best talents around in midfield.”

Chelsea have also been linked with Bouaddi, who is under contract at Lille until the summer of 2029.

TEAMtalk reported on Wednesday that both Arsenal and Liverpool have ‘made fresh enquiries’ about Bouaddi ‘in recent days’.

According to the reliable transfer news outlet, Real Madrid, too, have moved for the 18-year-old.

Liverpool and Madrid are said to ‘have stepped up their monitoring of the Morocco international’s situation and held talks with the player’s camp – confirming their admiration for the teen’.

TEAMtalk added: ‘Sources with knowledge of the discussions have confirmed that enquiries have been made in recent days as the Spanish and Premier League giants assess whether a deal could be possible.’

Arsenal, though, are leading the race for the Moroccan wonderkid, having done extensive background work on him since he was 16 years of age.

The Gunners are ‘currently best placed’ to sign Bouaddi in the summer transfer window.

A Bouaddi condition

And now The Athletic – after claiming Lille ‘would be asking for around €80m [£69m] for him’ – have revealed a condition the teenager has set for his transfer this summer.

The report adds: ‘Bouaddi himself is concentrating on the World Cup, and if he were to leave would favour joining a team where he can consistently play a key role.’