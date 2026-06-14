Romano reveals Liverpool ‘contact’ with Bouaddi in Arsenal transfer update for PSG target

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have had “direct contacts” to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, while he has revealed Liverpool are also in touch.

The Gunners are reportedly looking to sign a midfielder as one of three definite signings over the summer transfer window.

Italian transfer expert Romano confirmed earlier this month that Arsenal are hoping to sign a midfielder, a winger and a right-back this summer.

Romano said: “Arsenal have already started working and planning for summer signings. At least three signings are expected, could be even more based on exits.

“Top winger the priority; midfielder and right back also almost guaranteed. Strikers situation to follow.”

Arsenal ‘actively working’ on a deal for Bouaddi

And now 18-year-old Bouaddi has emerged as one of their top targets with Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealing that Arsenal ‘actively working’ on a deal for the Morocco international.

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Tavolieri wrote: ‘According to our information, the Gunners have been actively working on this matter for several months and have maintained regular contact with the player’s entourage since January 2025.

‘Considered one of the brightest talents in the French league, Bouaddi is also attracting significant interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The player himself reportedly has a slight preference for the Parisian club. However, Arsenal are pursuing their offensive with determination and are using every argument they can to try and convince the young midfielder to join the Premier League.’

Tavolieri goes on by claiming that Arsenal have made it clear to the player’s representatives that he will be ‘considered an important part of Mikel Arteta’s sporting project’.

Bouaddi ‘has indicated his interest in the prospect of a transfer to Arsenal’ and the Gunners ‘will need to pay around €70 million to secure the Moroccan player’s services’.

READ: Winger ‘very keen’ to join Arsenal for record-breaking fee after Mikel Arteta approves ‘deal’

And Romano has backed up the report by claiming that Arsenal and Premier League rivals Liverpool have made “direct contacts” over a potential deal for the Moroccan.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Lille knows very well that top clubs will be coming for Bouaddi, because even before the World Cup, some of the biggest clubs in the world started some conversations with his agents. I can tell you that between January and now, for sure, he’s been approached by Paris Saint-Germain.

“Paris Saint-Germain love Bouaddi. At the moment, they are not so busy with midfielders on the market, so that’s a point. But Paris Saint-Germain absolutely love Bouaddi, and they’ve been tracking him for a long time.

“Then we have to mention also that English clubs started having conversations for Bouaddi. For example, there were direct contacts with Arsenal and direct contacts also with Liverpool, so both clubs had meetings with the agents of the player, but now shining at the World Cup, one of the best talents around in midfield.”

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