A new report claims Arsenal have set a price for Barcelona to sign William Saliba, while there is an update on Martin Odegaard’s future.

After winning the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years but losing in the Champions League final, Arsenal are expected to be busy in this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners were never likely to stand still after winning the Premier League, and recent reports have indicated that they are prioritising improving their attack this summer.

The latest information is that the north London outfit could make five more signings after landing Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen in a £40m permanent deal.

However, Arsenal will also look to offload at least a couple of players to raise funds, with a report over the weekend revealing that they have reached an agreement with Besiktas to sell Leandro Trossard.

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Ben White and Gabriel Jesus have also been linked with exits, while it has been suggested that captain Martin Odegaard could be on the move to Turkey.

However, a new report from The Athletic has insisted that there is no truth in reports suggesting Odegaard has already ‘agreed’ a move to the Turkish Super Lig.

The report claims:

‘Reports that Martin Odegaard has reached an agreement to follow Trossard to Turkey are inaccurate — his focus is fully on Norway’s World Cup campaign and he remains very happy at Arsenal.’

READ MORE: Arsenal have to pay £25m to West Ham to agree deal for World Cup star

Standout defender William Saliba is another player who has been sporadically linked with an exit from Arsenal, though he has recently penned a long-term contract extension until 2030.

Barcelona informed of Arsenal’s ‘demand’ for William Saliba

Still, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG have been among those linked with the France international, and a report from Caught Offside claims Arsenal have set the conditions for his exit.

According to the report, Arsenal have ‘demanded’ 150 million euros (£128m) for Saliba after Barcelona ‘stepped up’ their ‘interest’.

The report explains:

‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Barcelona are monitoring Saliba, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping an eye on the situation. ‘However, Arsenal are unwilling to even consider talks unless an offer reaches around €150m.’

Barcelona have already invested around £69m to land Anthony Gordon, and it feels more likely that they spend a similar figure on a new striker rather than a centre-back.

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