Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori have been linked with moves away from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could look to sell Martin Odegaard before the end of the summer transfer window with as many as seven players up for sale, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned champions of England last month as Mikel Arteta guided them to their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Arsenal, who also lost in the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain, are once again looking to take their team to another level next season.

And one of their dependable players from the last few years could be up for sale after Odegaard had his least effective season since joining Arsenal.

Odegaard could only manage one goal and six assists in the Premier League, which was a far cry from his 2023/24 total of 18 goal contributions.

It has been reported previously that Odegaard and Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Martinelli are ‘candidates’ to leave in the summer but the Gunners ‘are not willing to listen to offers below €95m (£82m)’.

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And now BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel insists that there is noise around Arsenal that Odegaard could leave this summer if the Gunners receive an offer which meets their valuation.

“There have been some whispers over the summer that Arsenal might be interested in letting Martin Ødegaard go for the right price.”

And football.london back up Mokbel’s claims with the website insisting that Odegaard could be sold as one of seven players potentially leaveing this summer.

The website added: ‘As many as seven first-team stars face uncertain futures this summer, including Odegaard. football.london has already reported that no contract talks had yet to officially start before the end of the season, with two years remaining on his deal.

‘Bayern Munich are thought to hold an interest, as do Paris Saint-Germain, but the Gunners would demand a large fee to part ways with their skipper.’

Merson: ‘It’s madness for me to be saying this’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson claimed earlier this month that there will be teams “queuing round the block” to sign Odegaard this summer if Arsenal put him up for sale.

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Merson told The Sports Agents: “It’s madness for me to be saying this, but they probably will be thinking about that [selling Odegaard]. But for me, I still think there’ll be teams queuing round the block for him… When you play in the position that Odegaard plays in, you’re screaming out for pace up front. You have to have pace.”

Steve Nicol thinks the impact of Eberechi Eze could force Odegaard to leave Arsenal as his playing time could be reduced again next term.

Nicol said on ESPN: “Odegaard might be leaving Arsenal. If you’re Martin Odegaard, do you stick around? I don’t think you do.”

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf concurred: “I agree, I agree. I’ve always liked Martin Odegaard and the way he plays because he’s very elegant, but he’s not influential anymore. He’s there to start the action, to distribute the ball horizontally. But with Eze right now the moves are not the same, he’s more vertical, more influential and he’s going to help [Viktor] Gyokeres too.”

Italian website Tuttomercatoweb cover rumours that Real Madrid and some Serie A clubs could look to sign Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

The report adds: ‘At the moment, however, Arsenal’s position appears extremely clear. The Gunners have no intention of letting go of the former Bologna player, considered a key element of Mikel Arteta’s coaching project.

‘Calafiori isn’t formally unsellable, but to open negotiations, an off-market offer in the region of three figures would be needed. Only an offer exceeding €100 million could persuade the London club to consider a sale.’

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