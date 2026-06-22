Sandro Tonali ‘preference’ between Arsenal and Tottenham emerges

Sandro Tonali would prefer to move to Arsenal and play under manager Mikel Arteta rather than join Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham Hotspur, should he leave Newcastle United this summer, according to a report.

With Newcastle enduring a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, Tonali’s days at St. James’ Park are numbered, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City among the clubs interested in the Italy international midfielder.

Tottenham are the club most keen on Tonali, who is said to be open to working with fellow Italian De Zerbi at Tottenham.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham have had “an official bid” of £75million for Tonali rejected by Newcastle.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Tottenham plan to make “a fresh bid” for Tonali, with Man City ‘active as well’ in the race for the 26-year-old.

Sandro Tonali prefers Arsenal to Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on Tonali, as Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta plan to reinforce their midfield.

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According to The Daily Mail, should Arsenal firm up their interest in Tonali and go for him this summer, then the Italian star would prefer to move to Emirates Stadium.

The report has noted: ‘The Italy international Tonali, 26, is open to joining up with De Zerbi but Arsenal are understood to be his preference should they firm up their interest, perhaps once a fee is agreed with Spurs, while Manchester City are also watching developments.’

It would be a surprise if Tonali were to pick Tottenham over Arsenal, should both the north London clubs go for the Italian star.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer does not think that a move to Tottenham would be in the best interests of Tonali.

The pundit said: “Tottenham just avoided relegation.

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“I get the attraction of London but going to Spurs who have finished so low over the last two years would be a surprise career move for Tonali in my eyes.

“But I’m not surprised if it’s true that he’s made an indication that he wants to leave Newcastle.

“Again, if he doesn’t want to be there, you put the price you want and if someone wants to pay it. It looks as if it’ll have to be three figures, then you say thank you very much, get the £100 million plus and you move on.

“I know Spurs have a new manager and that may be a pull for him, London, obviously. But in terms of the football club, look where they have finished the last two years.”

Earlier this month, former Aston Villa striker and talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor, too, questioned why Tonali would join Spurs from Newcastle this summer.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Why would Tonali want to go to a top-17 side?

“They are not a top-six side anymore, Spurs.

“They are really not.

“Back-to-back seasons finishing 17th in the league, I just do not get it and I think he is probably saying to his agent, ‘I beg your pardon, who are interested? Pardon? I thought I was going to a big European side playing Champions League football. Do me a favour, I would not go to Spurs.’”

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