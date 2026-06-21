Transfer insider David Ornstein has revealed Tottenham could offer a mammoth salary to Sandro Tonali, never before seen at the north London club.

Spurs have already made good improvements to a squad which has struggled over the last couple of seasons. Following two 17th-placed Premier League finishes in a row, new boss Roberto De Zerbi has signed Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke.

With the defence sorted, Tottenham are now looking further up the field, with Newcastle midfielder Tonali the subject of their admiration.

The Italian star has the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal also keen on him, but it’s believed Spurs are very serious about winning the race, and insider Ornstein has revealed what lengths they are willing to go to.

He said on The Athletic FC Podcast: “There is an acceptance at St. James’ Park that Tonali could exit this summer, but the money has to be right. We think that is around £100million, with a very significant salary demand as well. Tottenham are in for him.

“What I see happening here is Tottenham trying to get to a place where they know they can do a deal with the player on salary. I’m hearing they are offering him really big money to join them. After that, they will go to Newcastle. If that part is okay, they will open talks and try to negotiate a fee.

“It really would be quite something, wouldn’t it, if they get a player of Tonali’s stature for around £100million, a level they have never been to in terms of transfer fee?

“Also, the salary numbers I am hearing would take Tottenham to an area that you did not use to see them go before.”

Spurs are believed to have a highest current salary of £195,000, and reports elsewhere suggest they could offer Tonali £80,000 more than that, blowing their current top earners, Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero, out of the water.

READ: Romano doubles down on Tonali as fourth of ‘seven signings’ for Tottenham this summer

Tottenham determined to land Simons

Fellow insider Fabrizio Romano has been banging the drum on Spurs’ interest in Tonali, recently suggesting that the club remain locked in in their desire to land him.

He posted on X: ‘THFC determined to get the deal done. Spurs keep pushing. De Zerbi wants him.’

Whether they are able to beat any of the other juggernauts who want him remains to be seen, but the consistent reporting is that Tottenham are very keen on making Tonali their own this summer.

READ MORE: Next De Zerbi transfer obsession emerges as Liverpool target gives Neville ‘not pleasant’ flashbacks