A Michael Carrick favourite has been warned not to choose the wrong club as Man Utd chase him

A Middlesbrough star who Michael Carrick wants to reunite with at Manchester United has been warned against choosing the “wrong club.”

United are strongly pursuing midfield additions this summer. Atalanta’s Ederson appears to almost be through the door, while there are a number of other names floating about.

In terms of big moves, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes are being linked, while the reuniting of Red Devils boss Carrick and his former Middlesbrough star Hackney could be on the cards.

While the Englishman is being linked with Tottenham and Everton, it was recently reported that Carrick was ‘pushing’ to land him.

Hackney has been urged to be cautious about his next move, though, as it could stunt his progression, per Brian Deane.

He said: “It’s a difficult one because he’s still a young man. I feel that for his trajectory, perhaps being tested at the next level would be good for him personally, but he has to be careful which club he goes to for his development.

“If he goes to the wrong club, then he might not get the game time that he needs to make that next step. So wherever he goes, if he does go, then it’s got to be a thought-out decision.”

Hackney starred under Carrick

Hackney certainly starred under Carrick at Boro. The midfielder has featured more often under his former boss than any other player has, playing 104 games across three seasons at the North East club.

Hackney scored nine goals and assisted nine more in that time, and was a crucial member of Carrick’s system.

Whether he’d be a success should he move to United is a big question, though, with the midfielder never having played above the Championship before.

READ: Carrick blocks shock Man Utd exit as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid make ‘contact’ over deal

With that said, the 23-year-old has been improving year on year, having his best campaign last season, with six goals and eight assists in all competitions.

But Deane is right to urge caution, as the Red Devils squad currently houses four senior midfielders, two of which are at the World Cup and therefore likely to play roles, while one, maybe two more new signings will come into the squad in the position.

Should Hackney move to United and not be given the minutes he expects, his trajectory could drop.

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