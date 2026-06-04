Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick is urging the club to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a wonderful second half to the season under Carrick as they finished in a comfortable third in the Premier League table and qualified for next season’s Champions League with matches to spare.

Man Utd have a boosted budget from their qualifcation and they will use it on Atalanta midfielder Ederson – who is close to joining – at least one more central midfielder, a left-back and a left-winger.

There have also been rumours that they could sign a centre-back and a striker if they can stretch their budget or the right opportunity comes along.

However, midfield is the current priority with the possibility that Man Utd sign another two after Ederson completes his move, which is expected to go through in July.

And the The Northern Echo claim that Carrick is a ‘long-standing admirer’ of Middlesbrough midfielder Hackney, who he managed during his time at the Riverside Stadium and has been called ‘the next Declan Rice’, and is understood ‘to be encouraging his bosses to make a move of their own once a couple of other summer priorities have been resolved.’

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The report adds that the Championship side – who recently lost the play-off final to Hull City – ‘have not received a single formal offer for Hayden Hackney despite the mounting speculation over his future’.

During transfer talks last summer for the Championship Player of the Season, The Northern Echo has revealed that ‘Boro turned down an offer which would have been worth more than €20m (£17.3m) from another club [than Ipswich] and they regard those figures as the starting point for any future negotiations.’

Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada insists that the Red Devils plan on replicating last year’s transfer model as they brought in some proven Premier League players and potential from abroad.

Berrada told the club media: “The template for what we did last summer will be replicated in many ways

“You always go into a window. You don’t know how you’re going to come out of it. But you have to be really prepared. You have to have a clear plan. You have to know exactly what positions you’re looking to strengthen.

“We have to be agile and flexible. But we have a clear plan.

“Jason Wilcox and his team are very well set up to execute that plan. What we saw last season is a good way forward for us, which is we want to gain some experience in youth.

“We want to make some players that have demonstrated they can perform in the Premier League and perhaps also with players that are doing very well outside the Premier League.

“But we will always do it within our terms and ensure that whatever decision we take is not just for the short term but also for the long term.”

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Berrada added: “It’s simple. We have a plan. We know what we can invest and we have to stick to that.

“In some cases, we may decide to make an investment knowing that it’s the right thing for not just the next two, three years but for the next 10 years.”

Man Utd CEO Berrada: ‘We’d like Bruno Fernandes to stay’

On Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes, who was disappointed by the club’s stance on his future last season, Berrada continued: “I think in Bruno, we have a fantastic captain. Absolutely fantastic.

“We’d like him to stay. Of course we do. He’s had a great season on the pitch and more importantly, I think he’s shown everybody that he is a great leader.

“People don’t see what he does outside the pitch and he deserves a lot of credit.”

“I think he’s earned the right to continue leading the team over the next two years or more.

“I would describe him as somebody who is very calm but also very driven and I’m sure he’ll do everything he can, he and his staff, to make sure that we have a successful team this season, next season and the year after.

“When we look at the squad and what we’re trying to do over the next two years, he does bring the right attributes, the right ingredients, character, and understanding of the club to help us navigate through the next steps of our journey.”

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