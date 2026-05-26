Arsenal have opened ‘talks’ to divert the midfielder Michael Carrick wants above all others away from Manchester United and down to the Emirates, according to a report.

Man Utd will sign two and potentially three new central midfielders this summer. No shortage of names have been linked, with United’s transfer shortlist already well known.

A move for Atalanta’s Ederson is being ramped up, though the Red Devils are still deliberating internally whether to give final approval to the signing.

The suggestions from Fabrizio Romano are Man Utd want to know where they stand with higher profile targets first.

Aurelien Tchouameni is a ‘dream’ target and reports in Spain state a sizeable offer has just been launched.

Elliot Anderson is the chosen one among Man Utd’s hierarchy, but isn’t top of the pile as far as Carrick is concerned.

Gianluca Di Marzio recently confirmed Carrick’s No 1 choice in central midfield is Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali.

Romano has stated Man Utd currently view the cost of signing Tonali to be ‘really expensive’. Reports in Italy state he’s valued by the Magpies at €100m / £86m, though The Chronicle pointed to a loftier €116m / £100m price tag.

In any case, how much a deal would cost might not matter to Man Utd if the latest out of Italy is anything to go by.

Arsenal in ‘talks’ to sign Sandro Tonali

TuttoMercatoWeb bring news of Arsenal and their sporting director, Andrea Berta, attempting to hijack Man Utd’s move for Tonali.

The report’s headline read: ‘Arsenal are targeting Tonali in midfield: talks have already begun with Newcastle regarding the Italian’.

They added: ‘The two clubs (Arsenal and Newcastle) are in contact to determine the possible deal’s margins and figures’.

There has consistently been talk of a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between Newcastle and Tonali that allows for the 26-year-old’s transfer to a leading club if Newcastle failed to qualify for the Champions League. Eddie Howe’s side not only missed out on UCL football, but European football altogether.

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Tonali part of Arteta’s next phase

The Times recently claimed Mikel Arteta wants to add a more technical flavour to his midfield options next season.

The Spaniard is understood to have been dismayed at how easily Manchester City defeated the Gunners in the League Cup final, with City’s technical superiority painfully evident on the day.

And while Arsenal would go on to win the Premier League, Arteta wants his side to dominate in all aspects, and Tonali would serve as the perfect foil for the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi in midfield.

If a player like Tonali were to arrive, Christian Norgaard is the one who’ll be forced out.

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