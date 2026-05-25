Michael Carrick is looking to sign both Sandro Tonali and Ederson.

Man Utd are pushing to get a deal for Newcaste United midfielder Sandro Tonali over the line despite closing in Ederson, according to reports.

After officially appointing Michael Carrick as their new permanent head coach last week, Man Utd are now ready to face the summer head on.

Widespread reports have indicated that the Red Devils are looking to sign at least two new midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger as a minimum this summer.

One of those midfielders looks like being Ederson with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Sunday that the Atalanta midfielder is “giving priority” to Man Utd after they agreed personal terms with the Brazilian.

And now Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio insists that new Man Utd head coach Carrick ‘wants’ the Red Devils to sign Newcastle star Tonali as his first signing.

Di Marzio adds: ‘Tonali currently plays for Newcastle, but he could become the most expensive Italian player ever. He was sold to Newcastle for nearly €70 million, including a fixed fee and bonuses.

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‘There was a gentleman’s agreement with Newcastle that included the possibility of a transfer to a top club should they fail to qualify for the Champions League, obviously with a very high valuation, around €100 million as a base. Manchester United has decided to focus on Tonali, regardless of Ederson. Tonali is the first player Carrick specifically wants at Manchester. There’s a good chance the deal will go through: it’s not yet known whether it will be €100 million, or €75-80 million plus bonuses, but it will be a significant transfer nonetheless.’

Atalanta boss on Man Utd interest in Ederson: ‘There’s something going on in the transfer market’

There seems a good chance that Man Utd could sign Tonali and Ederson this summer with Atalanta boss Raffaele Palladino hinting over Red Devils talks for the latter.

On reported interest from Man Utd in Ederson, Palladino said: “It was a decision made in consultation with the player because there’s something going on in the transfer market. The fact that such a major club follows the player should be a source of pride.

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Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini insists that a deal for Ederson is “nearing completion” and that Man Utd are also “close to reaching an agreement” with Newcastle to sign Tonali.

Ceccarini wrote in his TuttoMercatoWeb column: “After the sale of Lookman in January, Atalanta will soon say goodbye to Éderson.

“The Brazilian is ready for another adventure. The deal with Manchester United is nearing completion. In short, Atalanta is preparing for another huge cash-in, a €50m deal.

“And speaking of midfielders, the Red Devils are close to reaching an agreement with Newcastle for Sandro Tonali.”

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