Man Utd are ‘prepared’ to make a €100m (£86m) offer to sign Mason Greenwood from Marseille in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

While at Man Utd, the 24-year-old was suspended by the Red Devils on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

Greenwood eventually left Old Trafford in July 2024 when he joined Marseille in a deal worth €31.6m with Man Utd retaining a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The 24-year-old has largely performed well for the French side since moving with 21 goals and five assists in 34 Ligue Un appearances last term.

And the Man Utd academy product has continued to impress in 2025/26 with 21 goals and eight assists 42 matches in all competitions for Marseille.

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Reports in Spain are now claiming that Man Utd want Greenwood back and are ‘prepared to offer’ €100m (£86m) for the ex-England international.

Paris Saint-Germain are ‘not giving up the fight’ but Man Utd have emerged as the ‘strongest option’ to sign Greenwood in the summer.

The report adds:

‘The English club is looking for attacking talent and needs to rediscover its attacking identity. In that sense, Greenwood possesses qualities that are scarce in the market: speed, unpredictability, goalscoring ability, versatility to play in various positions, and prior knowledge of the club. ‘The figure being discussed is impressive. United could offer up to €100 million to try and convince Marseille, an amount that would make the deal one of the most eye-catching of the summer. ‘For the French club, selling Greenwood for that amount would represent an extraordinary profit. However, the deal would also have a significant financial dimension due to the agreements reached during his departure from Manchester, as United retains substantial rights to any future sale.’

Greenwood told to ‘get out’ of Marseille

Former Marseille forward Christophe Dugarry recently claimed that the French side should get rid of Greenwood after his poor performance earlier in May against Nantes.

Dugarry said: “I appeal to your pride. This kid was sidelined from the team, he made a serious mistake before Marseille signed him, and the club took a risk by bringing him on board.

“He might never have played football again. Everyone did everything possible to put him in the best conditions… and he mocks everyone, he’s a wretch.

“You’re the leader of this team, everyone depends on you. When you’re not there, everyone misses you. And what do you offer in return, what do you offer after all the sacrifices—is this it? You’re a miserable wretch, get out of here.

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“There’s the money you’re going to make the club earn, but nobody’s going to shed a tear for you. What he did against Nantes is shameful.

“He doesn’t care about anything, he has no defence, and he should be condemned, burnt at the stake. It’s an absolute disgrace, he’s a miserable wretch.”

Former Marseille full-back Eric Di Meco thinks the best thing for all parties would be for Greenwood to leave the Ligue Un side for a bigger club.

Di Meco said on RMC’s Super Moscato show: “I wonder: does this guy want to stay in a project without Champions League football, with clubs coming in to watch him and offering him potentially very high salaries?

“I think the story will resolve itself naturally to the benefit of both parties. I believe it will all end with a transfer in which OM recoups its investment, the most valuable in the club.

“The guy is bigger than the club; he has to leave. It’s the best thing for both sides.”

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