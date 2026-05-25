According to reports, Arsenal and another club have been given the ‘green light’ to move for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.

The Gunners have ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League title by fending off competition from Manchester City to be crowned champions, and they could do the double by also lifting the Champions League.

Despite this, Arsenal are unlikely to stand still in this summer’s transfer window, with a recent report claiming Alvarez is one of two ‘main targets’ ahead of next summer.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are being heavily linked with Alvarez as they could look to sign him as an upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, with the 26-year-old grabbing 49 goals and 17 assists in his 106 appearances for Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez is also being linked with Barcelona and PSG, and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone admitted over the weekend that he thinks the player’s decision on his future has been “made”.

“It’s not a question for me, it’s a question for Julian,” Simeone told Movistar about Alvarez’s future.

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“He’s old enough to know what he’s going to do, and I imagine he’s already made his decision.”

Last month, Simeone named three clubs in the race to sign Alvarez this summer: “I just suppose it is normal [Alvarez to be attracting interest].

“He is an extraordinary player. There is interest from Arsenal, Paris St Germain, Barcelona and other teams. But it is nothing we are concerned about.”

Arsenal receive ‘green light’ for Alvarez

Now, Spanish reporter Pedro Fullana claims Arsenal and Champions League final opponents PSG have been given a boost in the race to sign Alvarez.

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Fullana explained: “There have been intermediaries with connections to PSG and Arsenal who have also inquired with Atlético.

“It’s obvious that the club knows that when all this is happening, it’s because Julián’s agents, and therefore Julián himself, have given the green light for discussions about his future away from Atlético Madrid.”

Our pals at TEAMtalk are reporting that the Gunners will make an ‘aggressive’ move for Alvarez this summer, while Fabrizio ROmano claims he is “very unlikely” to sign a new deal with Atletico Madrid.

“I always say the same sentence since November, December on Julian Alvarez’s future: keep all doors open,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“And all doors means Barcelona because they love the player, for sure. But also Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League clubs are very interested in Julian Alvarez. So they’re going to be very aggressive this summer.

“And I think it’s not going to be easy, obviously, for Atletico Madrid to keep the player. They have new ownership, so they can be ambitious. But when you get those kinds of proposals, you know, it becomes complicated.

“My understanding is that a new contract for Julian Alvarez at Atletico Madrid, despite all the stories around, is very, very unlikely.

“At the moment, it’s more on Julian Alvarez to decide, announce what he wants to do, and then eventually negotiate.”