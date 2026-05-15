Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta plans to use Julian Alvarez as a left winger should the Gunners be able to get a deal done for the Atletico Madrid striker, according to a report.

Julian Alvarez is one of the best strikers in the world and has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal.

Although Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025, manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta believe that signing another top-class striker is important.

Kai Havertz has had injury issues in recent times, and it does not seem that Gabriel Jesus has a long-term future at Arsenal.

Arsenal are well aware of how good Alvarez is, with the Argentina international striker winning the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup and the Champions League once each when he was at Manchester City.

However, Alvarez, who has won the World Cup once and the Copa America twice with Argentina, will not come cheap.

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El Chiringuito TV reported late last month that Arsenal want at least €150million (£130m) for the 26-year-old striker.

Spanish journalist Matias Palacios also reported that Arteta has already ‘spoken with’ Alvarez over a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta plan for Julian Alvarez at Arsenal

While Arsenal fans would expect Alvarez to play as a striker, Football Transfers has claimed that Arteta plans to deploy the 26-year-old as a winger.

While reporting that ‘early conversations have taken place’ between Arsenal and ‘Alvarez’s representatives’, the report has noted that Arteta plans to use him on the left side of the forward line instead of playing down the middle as a central striker.

The report has stated: ‘Arsenal do not plan on using Alvarez primarily through the middle of their attack.

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‘Instead, he is expected to arrive at the Emirates Stadium and fill the problem role on the left of the forward line.

‘The North London side are known to be in the market for a solution in this area, with both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli potentially up for sale this summer.’

Another top player who is on Arsenal’s radar is Mateus Fernandes.

Arsenal are said to have enquired about a possible deal for Fernandes, who is the subject of interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, too, among other clubs.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that the Portugal international midfielder would be a good signing for the north London club.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “Listen, I can see him in an Arsenal shirt.

“I think he’s a better player than Zubimendi, I really do. I’m not sure about the hype with Zubimendi.”

The talkSPORT pundit added: “Lewis-Skelly’s taken his place now, but to add numbers and strengthen [I would sign Fernandes].

“I think he could have his pick of Premier League clubs. I rate him highly.”

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