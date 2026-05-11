Jamie Redknapp thinks Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is ‘maybe the best goalkeeper in the world’, and has also praised Mikel Arteta for his brave decision to bring the Spanish shot-stopper in.

Raya has kept an incredible 27 clean sheets in 49 appearances this season, helping Arsenal challenge for both the Premier League title and Champions League glory. He has won three consecutive Premier League Golden Gloves, having shared last season’s award with Matz Sels of Nottingham Forest.

Raya was front and centre during Arsenal’s crucial 1-0 win at West Ham United on Sunday, pulling off a brilliant save to keep out Mateus Fernandes after the midfielder went through on goal, while also being heavily involved in West Ham’s disallowed goal that saw VAR labelled ‘pointless’.

Hailing Raya for denying Fernandes with a last-gasp save in the 80th minute, where he closed the Portuguese down before sticking out his right foot to block, Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “When you think back, this is where the manager deserves credit because when David Raya first come, I wasn’t sure about that decision.

“Arsenal already had a good goalkeeper in Aaron Ramsdale. I was thinking, ‘why are you making that change?’

“But this season Raya has shown he’s definitely the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and maybe the best goalkeeper in the world.

READ: 16 Conclusions from West Ham 0-1 Arsenal: Rice, Raya, Arteta, Trossard, Wilson, VAR, corners

“It is an unbelievable save in the moment. You have to give the goalkeeper credit. He stands up and then he flicks out his right foot. It is an unbelievable save.”

Raya’s lightning-fast reactions have seen the 30-year-old establish himself as a world-class keeper in recent seasons, and possibly even the ‘best in the world’ in Redknapp’s eyes.

Raya has saved Arsenal on numerous occasions as they hunt their first league title since 2003-04, as well as a first-ever Champions League crown.

But it is not just Raya’s save that has caused headlines, with VAR controversy dominating once again.

Monumental VAR decision

Callum Wilson thought he had netted a dramatic late equaliser for West Ham, only for it to be ruled out after a lengthy VAR check.

Raya had attempted to catch Jarrod Bowen’s corner but dropped the ball under heavy pressure from West Ham trio Pablo, Jean-Clair Todibo and even fellow keeper Mads Hermansen. William Saliba cleared but only to Wilson, whose powerful left-footed shot went over the line.

However, the goal was disallowed as Pablo was reaching across Raya’s neck and holding onto his left arm, preventing the keeper from catching and holding the ball.

It was probably the correct decision in all honesty, but West Ham have launched an official complaint as they are incensed that other, similar decisions have not been given this season.

A former Premier League official has proposed a ‘law change’ that would have eradicated the controversy altogether.

READ NEXT: Arsenal: Keane reveals verdict on disallowed goal as Man Utd legend hits out at ‘crazy’ decision