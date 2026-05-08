Renowned Arsenal wind-up merchant Gabriel Agbonlahor has picked just one Arsenal star in a combined XI with fellow Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain.

Bukayo Saka’s goal was enough to see off Atletico Madrid on Tuesday and book the Gunners’ a place in their first Champions League final for 30 years, while holders PSG drew 1-1 in Munich to beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate following the first-leg madness at the Parcs des Princes.

PSG will go into the final in Budapest as clear favourites and Agbonlahor reckons just one Arsenal player would get into a team of the best players from both clubs.

“How many Arsenal players do you think would get into that PSG starting XI?” Shebahn Aherne asked Agbonlahor on talkSPORT.

“Ooof. Starting XI – one,” Agbonlahor said.

“David Raya. I think PSG’s goalkeeper [Matvey Safonov], he’s OK, but I look at David Raya, he’s been fantastic this season.

“He’s got the Golden Glove in the Premier League. Some fantastic saves. Great when playing from the back.

“So I’d say yes, he’s in in goal.”

Asked if he might be able to find a place in the XI for Arsenal standout Declan Rice, Agbonlahor replied: “No, I do not. I’m a big fan of Declan Rice but I look at Vitinha [Joao] Neves and [Fabian] Ruiz.

“I think Fabian Ruiz last night was fantastic, the best player on the pitch. He’s been a big miss, and even if he’s not available, I really like [Warren] Zaire-Emery.

“He was very good last night at right-back. He’s been great filling in for Ruiz as well, so it would be a headache for the manager in the final, which one of those two he picks.

“So in midfield, I like Vitinha, Neves and Ruiz.”

“Could you not make a case for Bukayo Saka?” Aherne continued, to which Agbonlahor said: “No. [Desire] Doue I think is a better player than Saka. And I do like Saka.

“He’s not had his greatest season. It’s been great for Arsenal to have him back because [Noni] Madueke has been disappointing this season, but I do think Doue is the better player than Saka.

“I really like him. Last night, some of the stuff he was doing.”

Agbonlahor’s Arsenal – PSG combined XI in full

“So at right-back I’ve got [Achraf] Hakimi, Marquinhos and [Willian] Pacho I thought were excellent last night. You saw a different side to their defending, they had Harry Kane in their pocket until that last minute goal,” Agbonlahor said.

“[Nuno] Mendes at left-back. I think he’s the best left-back in the world. Apart from that yellow card early on, he had [Michael] Olise in his pocket.

“Obviously Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves. We’ve got the best player in the world on the left, [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia. I think he’s a fantastic player.

“Maybe a chance of him winning a Ballon d’Or if he goes on to win this Champions League.

“[Ousmane] Dembele down the middle and then Doue off the right.”

Agbonlahor did admit that maybe Rice would make an overall squad, dding: “I think I would put him in there before Zaire-Emery but I do like Ruiz, Vitinha and Neves in that midfield.

“This PSG team have been there and done it. Champions League winners last season and firm favourites to win it again.”