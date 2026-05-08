Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race for Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon, amid interest in one of their own forwards from Premier League clubs.

PSG have gotten through to the final of the Champions League for the second time in as many seasons. The French club have done so with a raft of attacking talent, including Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola.

But they are now looking into attacking reinforcements, with our friends at TEAMtalk revealing they are the latest European heavyweights to make checks on Newcastle forward Gordon.

Indeed, sources revealed that PSG have made checks on the Englishman amid uncertainty surrounding his future at St James’ Park.

Gordon is one of a number of Newcastle stars who is being targeted at the moment, and it’s suggested that a few of them could be made available in the summer, with the Magpies having not lived up to expectation this campaign.

PSG’s reason for looking at Gordon, beyond his form and the fact he scored 10 goals and assisted twice in the Champions League this season, is due to a potential change in their squad.

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TEAMtalk reports PSG forward Barcola’s intermediaries are looking to place him at a new club, and a number of Premier League sides are interested.

That’s due to the talent at the club perhaps outshining him, and PSG are aware of growing interest in the Frenchman.

The French club’s stance is that Barcola is not for sale, but after he started on the bench for both legs of the Champions League semi-final victory over Bayern Munich, there are questions about his role.

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Interestingly, there’s a chance that PSG beat Bayern again, as they are one of the other clubs in the mix for Gordon.

Insider Florian Plettenberg recently said of that pursuit: ‘FC Bayern are seriously considering a move for Anthony #Gordon. The 25 y/o is currently the preferred candidate for the left wing as a back-up and competitor for Luis Díaz. Gordon has been informed. Concrete talks have already taken place, though the clubs are not yet in contact. #NUFC want to keep him.’

There are other big clubs in the mix, with Arsenal and Liverpool both providing options still within the Premier League for the Newcastle man, while joining PSG and Bayern with interest on the continent are Spanish giants Barcelona.

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