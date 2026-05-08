Tottenham are expected to pull off a rare feat for them

Jeff Stelling has predicted a Tottenham result against Leeds will see them complete a feat they haven’t managed to secure in over 17 months.

Spurs have been in dire form this season, causing them to drop into the Premier League relegation places a few weeks ago. The hire of Roberto De Zerbi has quickly changed things for them, though.

In four games, he’s scooped two wins and a draw, and the latest of those victories – which came one game after another – saw Tottenham climb out of the relegation zone, one place above West Ham.

The north London club next face Leeds on Monday night, and talkSPORT presenter Stelling has predicted a third straight victory.

He said: “Leeds may well be safe by the time they kick off at Tottenham. They could be on the beach or they could be playing with complete freedom.

“I have watched Leeds with real admiration in the Premier League this season, but I sense Spurs have reinvigorated under De Zerbi. And I think they can take a huge step towards Premier League safety by beating Leeds.

“I am going Tottenham 2, Leeds 1.”

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Victory against the Whites could indeed go a long way to Spurs clinching Premier League survival. With West Ham facing Arsenal, who are closing in on the Premier League title, it’ll be very tough for them to get anything out of the game.

So if Tottenham win and the Hammers lose, the gap will increase to four points with only two games remaining.

A win against Leeds would be a big feat for Tottenham as well, as it will be the first time they’ve won three games on the spin in over 17 months. Indeed, the last time three consecutive games were won was actually in a five-match winning streak against Coventry, Brentford, Qarabag, Manchester United and Ferencvaros, in a number of competitions.

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The last time Tottenham won three games in a row purely in the league was in February 2025, when they beat Brentford, Manchester United and Ipswich.

As such, it’ll be a big tick for De Zerbi at his new club, and would also go a long way to potentially securing Spurs’ status as a Premier League side next term.

Spurs will already know the equation for the weekend when it comes to Monday night’s game, with West Ham having played the day prior.

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