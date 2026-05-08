Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been told the “one reason” Aurelien Tchouameni will leave Real Madrid for Old Trafford as Fabrizio Romano explains the effect of the midfielder’s training ground ‘fight’ with Federico Valverde on the transfer.

It’s been quite the week of chaos at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training base, as a report from The Athletic on Wednesday revealed ‘tensions have risen’ at Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico on Sunday.

According to the report, there have been multiple ‘flashpoints’ ahead of the Barcelona match, with ex-Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger involved in a ‘heated argument with another first-team player in the dressing rooms at Real Madrid’s training ground in April’ and this was ‘instigated’ by the veteran defender.

Kylian Mbappe is also said to have clashed with one of Real Madrid’s coaches, speaking angrily to and insulting a member of Arbeloa’s team who had flagged him offside in a training game.

Marca then revealed on Thursday that a training ground ‘fight’ between Tchouameni and Valverde ended with the latter in hospital as several players told the Spanish outlet that the incident was ‘the most serious ever experienced in Valdebebas’.

Real Madrid later confirmed Valverde suffered a ‘traumatic brain injury’ in a statement to the press but is now now ‘good condition at home’.

In his own statement, Valverde detailed his ‘anger’ which led to the incident but confirmed that ‘at no point has my teammate hit me, nor have I hit him’, instead revealing that he ‘accidentally hit a table’ during the altercation.

Supposed ‘leaked DMs’ from Tchouameni then gave his side of an astonishing story which may boost Manchester United’s chances of landing the former Monaco star.

Tchouameni is one of the midfielders being considered by the Red Devils as a replacement for Casemiro, along with Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Sandro Tonali and Adam Wharton.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano poured cold water on suggestions the altercation between Tchouameni and Valverde gives United a better chance of landing their man.

He said on his YouTube channel: “On Aurélien Tchouaméni, there is interest from Man United, that’s for sure. He’s A dream target for Man United, but it doesn’t mean that he [Tchouaméni] is going to Man United because he had a fight with Valverde.”

A ‘normal’ traumatic brain injury…

Duch legend Ruud Gullit has also played down exit claims, insisting such “conflict” is a “normal thing”.

“[The fight] That’s normal. Come on. In my day, every week there was always something going on,” Gullit told Metro via MrRaffle.com.

“I don’t care about that – that’s a normal thing and it has to happen. You need to get rid of your frustration. In a team, you don’t need to like each other. You can dislike someone, but you have to respect them because they’re an important asset to the team. But conflict will always come. It must. Football can’t exist without conflict.”

Gullit reckons there’s “only one reason” why Tchouameni would leave Real Madrid.

“Look, Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. Nobody refuses Real Madrid. Nobody,” Gullit said.

“You don’t say, ‘No thanks.’ So to leave Real Madrid, there’s only one reason – if they tell you we’re signing someone else and you’re going in a different direction. But you don’t leave just because you want to go somewhere else. It doesn’t happen.”