Xabi Alonso is determined to bring one Real Madrid player to Liverpool as he already knows three departures, according to reports.

The Reds beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Anfield over the weekend as Alexander Isak, Andy Robertson and Florian Wirtz got on the scoresheet to down the Eagles and move up to fourth in the Premier League.

Many Liverpool players have been well below their standards of last season, when they won the Premier League under Arne Slot, and there are questions of the Dutchman as they head into the final four games of the campaign.

There have been rumours that former Liverpool midfielder Alonso will replace Slot at the end of the season with one recent report claiming that the Spaniard has ‘now confirmed’ he will be returning to Anfield.

And a fresh report in Spain has today claimed that Alonso has now ‘demands three departures’ and one signing after a meeting with the Liverpool hierarchy.

Alonso has ‘given the green light to several important departures to begin a new era’ with the former Real Madrid head coach signing off Mohamed Salah’s departure.

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Salah still has a year on his contract at Anfield but Alonso is still happy for him to leave, as agreed with Liverpool and announced to the public last month.

The report adds:

‘Two other big names would be added to this list: Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson. These three key players reflect the intention to change the team’s structure from the ground up. The objective is clear: to rejuvenate the roster, redefine roles, and build a more balanced unit better suited to their playing style.’

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchoumeni is the ‘name circled in red on his list of targets’ as Alonso ‘knows him well and believes he’s the ideal player to bring balance to the team.’

Despite rumours that the France international could leave Spain this summer, Tchouameni ‘has no intention of leaving Real Madrid, and the club isn’t considering selling him either, as he’s a cornerstone of the project.’

Romano reveals what he is hearing about Alonso to Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano is currently unaware that Alonso is “already in talks” with Liverpool over taking over at the end of the season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Xabi Alonso, I know you have many links, many questions. Someone is even saying in Germany it’s already done, and Xabi Alonso is very close to Liverpool, but at the moment I’m not aware about that.

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“I’m not aware of Xabi Alonso already in talks with Liverpool. Liverpool have not approached Xabi Alonso so far. Then, if they will do that in June or whenever, I will let you know, but at the moment, I’m not aware of Liverpool making any approaches.

“The last time they had conversations was before Arne Slot got appointed as the new Liverpool coach a few years ago.

“But in that case, Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen and then prepare his future move to Real Madrid. But that’s it at the moment. Nothing else to say on Xabi Alonso and Liverpool.”

Romano later added: “As I always told you at the end of the season, there will be a season review at Liverpool involving everyone to decide what’s going to happen at the club in the future.

“But at the moment, Arne Slot has always received support from the owners and from the club. So that remains the case. At the moment, Slot is not receiving any message about the possibility of being fired at the end of the season.”