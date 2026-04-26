Jamie Carragher has issued a damning assessment of Alexander Isak in his first season at Liverpool and puts a number on the transfers needed this summer to “come straight into the team”.

Isak scored just his fourth goal of an injury-ravaged first season at Liverpool in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday which solidified the Reds’ place in the Premier League top five.

Barring disaster, they will qualify for the Champions League next season, but it’s been a dramatic downturn from Arne Slot’s side, who have no remaining hope of silverware having cruised to the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

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After downing tools to force a move from Newcastle, £125m Isak was part of a £450m summer spend which also included the marquee signing of Florian Wirtz for £100m.

Wirtz has also failed to live up to his price tag, but has at least shown promise while Isak hasn’t looked anything close to the striker he was at St James’ Park.

And Carragher has condemned Isak after claiming no star Liverpool player in the past has done so little in their debut season.

“[The big-spending summer] hasn’t worked,” he told the Liverpool Echo. “It might work in the future because I don’t think you can judge every signing in the first year.

“But I’ve said this before; my experience as a Liverpool player, every player who came to the club, I can’t remember one who didn’t really do much in his first season, and then was a revelation afterwards. Isak hasn’t got going. He obviously got the injury, but he didn’t look great to start with.”

What next for Liverpool under Slot?

Slot looks set to continue at the helm next season despite coming under pressure this term and will be part of what will need to be a further rebuild of the squad this summer with sporting director Richard Hughes.

And Carragher believes his former club will need to more than find a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who will leave at the end of the season after a glittering Anfield career.

“In terms of what Liverpool need to do next season, well obviously they need to replace Salah,” he continued. “I think for me, three players need to come straight into the team.

“You can’t go on and buy five players into the team. Liverpool bought a lot of players last summer, so they are not going to buy a load this summer.”